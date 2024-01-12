Tom Cruise will make third Top Gun film after the success of the second part | Movies & Series

Tom Cruise is working on a third Top Gun-movie. The previous part was released in the summer of 2022 and was a huge success.

The 61-year-old Cruise is making the film at production house Paramount, despite the actor signing a contract with Warner Bros. earlier this week. Cruise has received from Warner Bros. given the space to do other projects, including a third one Top Gun.

Actors Miles Teller and Glen Powell would make another appearance in the action film. Producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison are also returning, you know Deadline. Other details are not yet known.

The 2022 film is a sequel to the 1986 action classic. Top Gun: Maverick raised 1.38 billion euros worldwide in 2022, making it the most successful film of that year.

In Top Gun: Maverick Rebellious pilot Pete Maverick (played by Cruise) receives a special assignment from his old buddy Ice (Val Kilmer) to train a young group of airmen for a very special and dangerous mission. One of the young pilots is Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick’s late best friend Goose.

Watch the new trailer for Top Gun with Tom Cruise here

