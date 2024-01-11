Tom Curran knee injury, Sydney Sixers squad vs Thunder, suspension for intimidating umpire, video, cricket news

#Tom #Curran #knee #injury #Sydney #Sixers #squad #Thunder #suspension #intimidating #umpire #video #cricket #news

Tom Curran’s controversial Big Bash League campaign is over, with the Sydney Sixers all-rounder ruled out of the remainder of the T20 tournament due to a knee injury.

The full extent of Curran’s injury is currently unknown, with the 28-year-old set to return to the United Kingdom in the coming days.

Curran was the No. 3 pick at last year’s BBL Draft, snapped up by the Sixers as a retention signing during the first round. However, the right-armer’s campaign was derailed after he copped a four-match ban for intimidating fourth umpire Muhammad Qureshi ahead of December’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston.

The Sixers appealed the sanction but the decision was upheld, with Curran later issuing an apology.

Curran, who was signed by the Sixers on a platinum contract worth $400,000, played four Big Bash matches this summer, taking four wickets at 22.75 and scoring eight runs at 4.00 for the men in magenta. The Sixers, who have decided not to sign a replacement player, are currently renegotiating Curran’s contract with his management.

The Sixers, currently third on the BBL ladder, need one win from their remaining two group-stage matches to cement a spot in the final series. Pending other results, the three-time champions could qualify for the Qualifier against the Brisbane Heat at Carrara Stadium.

Moises Henriques’ side will next face the Sydney Thunder in a sold-out contest at the SCG on Friday, with the Sixers bolstered by the return of superstar batter Steve Smith. However, Smith and English recruit James Vince will be unavailable for the finals series due to Test and ILT20 commitments respectively.

The Sydney Smash, which could also feature former Test opener David Warner pending travel arrangements from his brother’s wedding, gets underway on Friday evening at 7.15pm AEDT.