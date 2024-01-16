Tom Holland and Zendaya still watch the first Spider-Man movie every now and then | Backbiting

#Tom #Holland #Zendaya #watch #SpiderMan #movie #Backbiting

Tom Holland doesn’t like to rewatch his films and television series, but for the first one Spider-Manfilm he makes an exception. The actor tells Extra that he sometimes watches that movie again with his girlfriend Zendaya.

Holland explains that he mainly watches his work to assess his own acting performance. Once something is officially released, he leaves it as it is. “But Zendaya and I still watch the first one every now and then Spider-Manfilm we made together. We then reminisce about the time when we were nineteen,” says the now 27-year-old actor.

“I love those movies,” he says, referring to the Marvel films in which he appears as Spider-Man. “I enjoy those moments, so I try not to watch them too often so that it remains special. It’s such a luxury to be able to relive your youth in that way.”

Holland and Zendaya first appeared together in 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming. They still made after that Spider-Man: Far From Home in Spider-Man: No Way Home together.