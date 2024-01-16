Tom Holland and Zendaya still watch the first Spider-Man movie every now and then | Backbiting

#Tom #Holland #Zendaya #watch #SpiderMan #movie #Backbiting
Tom Holland doesn’t like to rewatch his films and television series, but for the first one Spider-Manfilm he makes an exception. The actor tells Extra that he sometimes watches that movie again with his girlfriend Zendaya.

Holland explains that he mainly watches his work to assess his own acting performance. Once something is officially released, he leaves it as it is. “But Zendaya and I still watch the first one every now and then Spider-Manfilm we made together. We then reminisce about the time when we were nineteen,” says the now 27-year-old actor.

“I love those movies,” he says, referring to the Marvel films in which he appears as Spider-Man. “I enjoy those moments, so I try not to watch them too often so that it remains special. It’s such a luxury to be able to relive your youth in that way.”

Holland and Zendaya first appeared together in 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming. They still made after that Spider-Man: Far From Home in Spider-Man: No Way Home together.

Also Read:  Man who sued Amazon over Rings of Power series must destroy his own work | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Want to Move Abroad? These are the 10 Best Countries for Expats 2024
Want to Move Abroad? These are the 10 Best Countries for Expats 2024
Posted on
New pension indexation table from January 15, 2024. It’s almost certain – transfers will be like this from March [17.01.2024]
New pension indexation table from January 15, 2024. It’s almost certain – transfers will be like this from March [17.01.2024]
Posted on
STALKER 2 surprises everyone by announcing a definitive release date. The mutant shooter action won’t take any longer – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
STALKER 2 surprises everyone by announcing a definitive release date. The mutant shooter action won’t take any longer – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Posted on
RIGHT NOW: All parties agree – broad consensus on crucial issues
RIGHT NOW: All parties agree – broad consensus on crucial issues
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News