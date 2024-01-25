Tom Holland or Hollander? Wrong actor receives email about million-dollar bonus

#Tom #Holland #Hollander #Wrong #actor #receives #email #milliondollar #bonus
AFPThe British actor Tom Hollander (56)

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 13:39

British actors Tom Holland and Tom Hollander may be 29 years apart, but they are still often confused. Especially in situations where they are not in the picture.

Not long ago, 56-year-old Tom Hollander received an email from his management about a bonus for the film The Avengers. Only he had no role in that film. 27-year-old Tom Holland did. Both are under the same management.

“It involved an astonishing amount of money,” Hollander said about the email on Seth Meyers’ talk show. “It wasn’t even his salary, it was a bonus. It was a seven-figure sum and more money than I had ever seen.”

Hollander is known for roles in, among other things The White Lotus in Pirates of the Caribbean. Tom Holland is best known to the general public for his role in Spider-Man.

In the talk show, Hollander also said that he regularly deals with “excited and then confused and disappointed children” because they think they are meeting Spider-Man. “It’s difficult. Because I was there before!”, said Hollander.

Also Read:  The South Korean government is being sued for more than five million forints because the recording was 90 seconds shorter

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT – A workshop on the adequacy of training
YOUTH EMPLOYMENT – A workshop on the adequacy of training
Posted on
Sensitive images: man fell onto train tracks when the machine was moving
Sensitive images: man fell onto train tracks when the machine was moving
Posted on
Thijs Boermans honest about babymoon with Anna Nooshin: ‘It was a real drama’
Thijs Boermans honest about babymoon with Anna Nooshin: ‘It was a real drama’
Posted on
FC Schalke 04: Transfer turnaround! S04 throws plans overboard
FC Schalke 04: Transfer turnaround! S04 throws plans overboard
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News