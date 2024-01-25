Tom Holland or Hollander? Wrong actor receives email about million-dollar bonus

#Tom #Holland #Hollander #Wrong #actor #receives #email #milliondollar #bonus

AFPThe British actor Tom Hollander (56)

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 13:39

British actors Tom Holland and Tom Hollander may be 29 years apart, but they are still often confused. Especially in situations where they are not in the picture.

Not long ago, 56-year-old Tom Hollander received an email from his management about a bonus for the film The Avengers. Only he had no role in that film. 27-year-old Tom Holland did. Both are under the same management.

“It involved an astonishing amount of money,” Hollander said about the email on Seth Meyers’ talk show. “It wasn’t even his salary, it was a bonus. It was a seven-figure sum and more money than I had ever seen.”

Hollander is known for roles in, among other things The White Lotus in Pirates of the Caribbean. Tom Holland is best known to the general public for his role in Spider-Man.

In the talk show, Hollander also said that he regularly deals with “excited and then confused and disappointed children” because they think they are meeting Spider-Man. “It’s difficult. Because I was there before!”, said Hollander.