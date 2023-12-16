Tom Lockyer slumps and is suspended Bournemouth v Luton Town

#Tom #Lockyer #slumps #suspended #Bournemouth #Luton #Town

He Bournemouth-Luton from Premier League English game was interrupted and both teams went to the locker rooms, for Fainting in the 59th minute of the visiting team’s defender Tom Lockyerwho is being treated on the pitch by medical services amid concern among fans and players of both teams.

“There is a pause in play while Tom Lockyer seeks medical attention. We are all with you, Locks.”Luton announced on their social networks.

The footballer was taken off the field on a stretcher to the applause of the public.

Tom Lockyer had already suffered a similar episode the day Luton Town was promoted

While according to reports from England, Tom Lockyer He has already recovered after collapsing in the middle of the playing field and scaring everyone during the game on matchday 17 of the Premier League in between Bournemouth y Luton Townit is impossible not to remember that the captain of the visiting team already suffered a similar episode a few months ago and ended up hospitalized.

It all happened on what was probably the happiest day in the life of Luton Town when promoted to the Premier League for the first time in its history. Tom Lockyer collapsed in the middle of the final against Coventry City.

Luton Town captain collapsed at Wembley and he left the playing field on a stretcher and with oxygen. A while later, the club reported that Lockyer was in good health and accompanied by his family and even published a curious image of the footballer still wearing his team’s socks and shorts. celebrating Luton Town’s historic rise on the hospital stretcher.