Tomás Faria could run for his own succession at Petro de Luanda

Atlético Petróleos de Luanda, led since 2014 by Tomás Faria, kicks off the renewal of mandates, with the Ordinary General Assembly of members being held on January 27th, at the club’s headquarters.

Among the various points on the agenda is the announcement of the date for the elections of the squad that will direct the club’s destiny in the 2024-2028 Olympic Cycle, according to a note to which the Radio had access.

Another no less important point, to be discussed and kept under lock and key by the tricolor management, is the deliberation on the specific amendment of the statutes of that sports formation founded on January 21, 1980.

As for the future direction of Petro de Luanda, according to Jornal dos Desportos, Tomás Faria is the natural candidate for Sonangol, the largest public company in the country. The intention has yet to be officially announced.

Statutorily, nothing prevents Tomás Faria from running for another term, as if it comes into effect it will be the third consecutively, after the 2016-2020 and 2020-2024 Olympic cycles.

Senior manager at the oil company, Tomás Faria, who has been president of the club since 2014, is an accounting expert and enjoys the trust of Sonangol’s management, as he is responsible for leading the club’s financial restructuring process.

In football, since taking charge of the oil companies, Faria has won two National Division I titles and has been runner-up on several occasions.

Basketball and handball, which make up the top three of the club’s core sports, are the ones that have given the current consulate the most trophies.