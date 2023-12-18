TOMBOLA “LAKE VILLAGE IVATO” – The lucky smile in Lovasoa Donny Rafalimanana

Lova in his little house in Ankorondrano “solution number 3”, he says

With joy on his face, Lovasoa Donny Rafalimanana, better known by his first name Lova, will perhaps soon live at Lake Village Ivato with his little family. In an apartment he received for free.

A stroke of luck. Particularly lucky among a thousand people, Lovasoa Donny Rafalimanana, 38 years old, whose job is welder, is the lucky winner of the T3 apartment in the Lake Village located in Ivato. The number of the lucky ticket that he held with hope was 24,729. Luck smiled on him and his family this Saturday during the inauguration of the re-elected President of the Republic. The key to the apartment was handed directly into his hands. He came home around 3 p.m., with a heart full of happiness, with his wife and his youngest child.

Arriving at the Barea Mahamasina Stadium around 8 a.m., he thought of nothing. On the other hand, he and his little family had always hoped to have their own place. “My wife wanted it so much, saying that one day we will have our own house without always having to pay rent for others,” he continues. In a complete surprise, when they were sitting along the D4 staircase eating, their number was drawn. “It was total happiness in my heart. I didn’t know how to behave yet, I was in a state of embarrassment,” added Lova, with joy.

A double celebration

According to what he said, he has a meeting at the presidency today, before going to visit the beautiful apartment and what it contains. For the moment, no decision has been made on the continuation of his life. “We are going to live there, but it will depend on the presidency if we can sell it or rent it. It is also in relation to the expenses generated due to the distance between our workplaces and the apartment,” added the lucky winner. Lova and his wife as well as their three children will have to make decisions for the rest of their lives. Since he no longer wishes to rent a small wooden house for 100,000 ariary located in Ankorondrano West. Going far from the city will cause great difficulty in relation to children’s studies and work. The decision still needs to be carefully considered, he said.

Lova’s little family was also received like winners of a world sports tournament. In joy and excitement, their neighbors shared their happiness by entering the house this Saturday. For these inhabitants of the slum, it is a great pride to be the neighbors of the winner and almost everyone congratulated them. “I was very moved to the point of shedding a few tears. The joy was immense,” Lova announced with a laugh. A shared joy, given that they are almost all supporters of President Andry Rajoelina. The happiness continued into the night and even into the day yesterday. “I didn’t have a good sleep on Saturday night. I was overwhelmed and also lost at what we were going to do, but joy always took over,” Lova continued in her explanation.

Miora Raharisolo