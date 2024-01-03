Tomi who Snaps | SK Sturm

#Tomi #Snaps #Sturm

The Slovenian perennial favorite with the magic foot

It was now around a year and a half ago that Managing Director Sport Andreas Schicker struck just a few kilometers behind the Austrian border and guided the attacking midfielder Tomi Horvat from NS Mura to Graz. Today, around 540 days later, people in the Schwarz-Weiß camp know what Horvat can do. What don’t you know straight away? How many competitive games Sturm has played in the past year and a half. Who knows exactly? That’s right, Tomi Horvat. The likeable Slovenian has only missed four games, making 70 out of 74 games, a consistency that only Alexander Prass and Jon Gorenc-Stankovic can otherwise boast. The difference to his two colleagues? Horvat was in the squad for all games, and no other black and white player can keep up with these statistics. But what characterizes his consistency? “I think being healthy and fit is the most important thing in life – and therefore also in football. It’s very good and speaks for me that I was ready to play in every game. I pay a lot of attention to my body, do extra workouts in the gym, eat healthy and make sure I get enough sleep. These are all cogs that have to mesh together and luckily they do that very well!”

Something that is also very good about the 24-year-old is undoubtedly his shooting technique and his form in the autumn and early winter. The offensive player was very dominant in midfield for many weeks and impressed with four goals in the last few games. “I already have five goals and that’s more than I scored in the entire last season. I’ll try to add a few more to help the team. To score over ten goals in one season would be really fantastic!” You could admire his fine left foot for the majority of his eleven goals for Black and White. In the first home game of the 23/24 season, Horvat sent the ball unstoppable into the left corner of the cross, in Klagenfurt he scored from outside the penalty area and against Lustenau he volleyed a rebound outside the box and sank the ball. “My good shooting technique is certainly a gift that I was born with. However, like any talent, you have to train hard in order to develop it into real strengths. For example, I shoot a lot of free kicks and corners in training to simply repeat this process as often as possible. Ultimately, you can only truly shape a gift or talent through hard, long-term training, and that’s what I did.”