Tommy Lee accused of sexual misconduct during helicopter flight | Backbiting

Dec 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM Update: 22 minutes ago

Tommy Lee is accused of sexual misconduct. According to various American media, he is charged with groping and kissing a woman against her will during a helicopter flight in February 2003.

According to the woman, the helicopter pilot and Lee drank alcohol, smoked weed and used cocaine during the flight. Then the drummer of Mötley Cruë forced himself on the woman.

The unnamed woman claims Lee groped and kissed her. He also penetrated her with his fingers. The musician also pulled down his pants and tried to push the woman’s head towards his genitals.

In court documents, the woman says she didn’t go to the police because she didn’t think she would be taken seriously. The woman says that since the alleged incident she has suffered from anxiety and depression, among other things. She is seeking unspecified damages from the artist.

