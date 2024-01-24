“Tomorrow in the Council of Ministers decree on a two-year preventive composition agreement”

#Tomorrow #Council #Ministers #decree #twoyear #preventive #composition #agreement

“Tomorrow we will bring the legislation regarding the assessment and the biennial preventive agreement to the Council of Ministers. In February we will bring two more draft legislative decrees on sanctions and collection. With the necessary financial coverage we will see about preparing a provision that will concern taxes. We managed, taking into account the observations received from both the National Council of Chartered Accountants and the National Association of Accountants, to take into account the timing. This entails the postponement of the deadlines for submitting the declarations to 15 October. Since the approval of the text of the enabling bill in March 2023, we have managed to push forward in forced stages a path that will give Italy a new tax system. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Maurizio Leo, during the conference “Tax 2024 news, expectations and gray areas” promoted by the National Association of Accountants and held in Rome at the Roma Eventi conference centre.

“The sanctions must be proportionate to the tax remaining unpaid – added Leo – and there is a need to bring order to both administrative and criminal sanctions. As far as collections are concerned, we have 1185 billion bills in deposit, something like this is not possible. Finally, we must also intervene on direct and indirect taxes by aligning business income with that from self-employment. The recorded decline in tax evasion – concluded the MEF deputy minister – is also due to new technologies and the introduction of electronic invoicing. In many points of the delegation it focuses on these factors, which is why we decided to unify the Sogei and Sose technological structures, to have uniformity in data management”.

He intervened on the biennial preventive agreement Marco Cuchelpnational resident of Anc (National Association of Accountants): “A new institute on which the government has focused heavily. As an association, we have sent several proposals in this regard and we are waiting to see how it will be dismissed by the Executive. In the meantime we have managed to influence the new fiscal calendar, which is totally unsustainable for businesses and for the operation of our studios. Fortunately, the government and the parliamentary commissions have been willing to discuss new terms that should reconcile the parties. The next legislative decrees, with the review of the sanctioning and collection system, are very important to our profession. On the sanctioning level, we have asked to review the direct sanctions in tax matters to make professionals insurable. Then there is the need to have a strong impact on collection to lighten the inventory held by the Agency which has become unsustainable, writing off bad debts”. Various interventions by parliamentarians took part in the first round table on the topic of the tax decree and the preventive composition.

Alberto Gusmeroli (Lega), president of the Productive Activities commission in Montecitorio: “We hope the observations of the Finance commissions of the Chamber and Senate will be accepted. In particular, the use of Isa sector studies so that the deadlines for sending declarations are not anticipated and are of maximum use, eliminating the ‘eight’ rating which posed serious limits. The best way to fight tax evasion, beyond controls, is to have more humane sanctions, less bureaucracy, more fairness. If taxation is simple and less burdensome it becomes competitive with respect to tax evasion”.

Andrea de Bertoldi (Fdi), member of the Finance Commission of the Chamber: “We will open the agreement to all VAT numbers, there will no longer be the ISA score limit and everyone will be able to access the formula that the financial administration decides to propose. A measure that gives certainty on revenues to the State and reassures the economic operator who will be able to operate peacefully without fearing fiscal problems. Other important measures are those of reducing taxes on professional funds so that they can invest in the real economy, measures for professional companies”.

Luigi Marattin (Italia Viva), member of the Chamber Budget Committee: “We are in favor of the preventive agreement. It is an opportunity that 5% depends on the rules that govern it and the remaining 95% will depend on what proposals the Agency will make to taxpayers. What energies can be used to structure the proposals. I wonder if there is the staff to formulate millions of settlement proposals a year.

Cristina Tajani (Pd), member of the Senate Finance Committee: “We hope that the government decides not to make the changes that the majority proposes such as the abolition of level eight of the ISA and the 10% restriction in the proposal. These would be wrong messages that discourage people from being reliable. We have heard reassuring words on these points from Deputy Minister Leo but many critical issues remain regarding the overall approach of this instrument”.

Mario Turco, vice president of the M5s: “The agreement will be yet another failure of this government which will force millions of citizens to respond to illogical tax claims without a prior discussion on the validity of the claim. In practice it will be, on the one hand, a tax blackmail and on the other hand it will transform into yet another tax amnesty for all those who already have non-positive indicators of fiscal reliability.

Luigi Pagliuca, President of the Pension Fund for Accountants and Accounting Experts: “Confrontation with parliamentarians and the government is always useful. It is important to dialogue with those who understand the needs of freelance professions. The vision of the future, in particular the role of artificial intelligence, requires identifying suitable and shared solutions”.

Pierfrancesco Angeleri, president of Assosoftware: “The support of new technologies is fundamental in the fight against tax evasion and in the simplification of the tax system. The State and intermediaries, in a world like that of the modern economy, must stipulate an alliance between public and private. Cooperation to fight disintermediation. Open data is a precious resource, but then you have to know how to use it. And here the experience of professionals is fundamental.”