Tomorrow, the strongest cold wave this winter… Seoul felt like -18 degrees Celsius

#Tomorrow #strongest #cold #wave #winter.. #Seoul #felt #degrees #Celsius

Icicles are hanging in an apartment complex in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do on the 17th, when a cold wave warning was issued for most of the country. 2023.12.17. /Newsis

The Korea Meteorological Administration announced on the 17th that the strongest cold wave of this winter will arrive on the 18th and the entire country will be frozen. It will be bitterly cold in Seoul this morning, with the perceived temperature dropping to -18 degrees Celsius. General Dong’s momentum is expected to continue until at least the 27th of this month.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on this day, a cold wave warning has been issued for the entire country except Jeju Island, and a strong cold wind will blow in from the north on the 18th, causing temperatures to drop further. The morning mercury in Seoul will drop to -11 degrees Celsius, and due to the wind, the perceived temperature will be even lower to -18 degrees Celsius. Even Busan is expected to record a low of -5 degrees Celsius on this day, with a feeling of -12 degrees Celsius, putting the entire country in the throes of winter. On the 18th, the lowest morning temperature nationwide was forecast to be -18 degrees to -3 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature was forecast to be -4 degrees to +4 degrees.

The reason why the fierce cold continues is because the cold continental high pressure is expanding its power in earnest. In its mid-term forecast, the Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the national minimum temperature would remain between -17 degrees Celsius and +2 degrees Celsius until the 27th, making it colder than normal.

There is also news of snow from time to time. Starting on the night of the 19th, the central region will be affected by a trough, and there may be snowfall in the metropolitan area and Gangwon-Yeongseo and North Chungcheong regions. Snow clouds will develop in the West Sea, and it will snow on the 20th in the Chungcheongnam-do region, the 20th-21st in the Jeonbuk region, the 20th-22nd in the Jeonnam region, and rain or snow on Jeju Island on the 20th-22nd.