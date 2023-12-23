Tonel advises Quaresma: «Total focus on work»

#Tonel #advises #Quaresma #Total #focus #work

Former Leonine central defender believes that the young central defender now has a good opportunity to assert himself

— How do you classify the performance of Eduardo Quaresma in the classic, having been the surprise in the eleven of the Sporting?

— It was a good surprise. He showed that he was prepared and it’s not always easy to get into a game like that. He played very well, mainly because he caught up with Galeno’s speed, which is FC Porto’s strongest point.

The old central Tonel. ASF

— Do you think it could be a solution to the problem in the nearby defensive line?

— It might be a good time for him. But, as Rúben Amorim said after the game, the problem is to play three good games in a row. What he did with FC Porto was the first step, now we have to continue. If Quaresma is at this level of performance he should not leave the team and it could be a great solution. He has to know how to take advantage, although the most likely thing is that Sporting will need to go to the market. Eduardo has quality, but he hasn’t managed to assert himself yet.

— Do you think he lacks some maturity? Didn’t you manage to impose yourself in Germany either?

— Realize the things you’ve already wasted. The club feels, it was formed there, the fans value it and have supported it. The conditions to assert themselves are met, but only time will tell. Outsiders see the potential they have, now they have to focus fully on their work.