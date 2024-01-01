Toni Polster speaks out for the first time after emergency surgery

#Toni #Polster #speaks #time #emergency #surgery

The football legend had a stomach rupture on Thursday. He now writes on social media that he is on the road to recovery.

Football icon Toni Polster spoke out via social media after his emergency operation for a perforated stomach on New Year’s Day. The 59-year-old thanked everyone on Instagram on Monday for the great sympathy and the many well-wishes. He is making progress in his health. “I am doing well under the circumstances and am on the road to recovery,” writes Polster.

The national team’s record goalscorer had to cancel his participation in a press conference at short notice last Thursday because his health had deteriorated dramatically due to a perforated stomach. Polster immediately underwent emergency surgery in a Viennese hospital and was transferred to the intensive care unit. (APA)

Read more about these topics:

Also Read:  Pedro Gonçalves with a victorious speech in the race for the 2026 World Cup -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The images of how the 7.5 earthquake in Japan was experienced
The images of how the 7.5 earthquake in Japan was experienced
Posted on
The British are outraged by an inscription written in the sky
The British are outraged by an inscription written in the sky
Posted on
Government starts charging tax on aluminum packaging today – Executive Digest
Government starts charging tax on aluminum packaging today – Executive Digest
Posted on
Taylor Swift dethrones Elvis Presley with her album 1989 | Music
Taylor Swift dethrones Elvis Presley with her album 1989 | Music
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News