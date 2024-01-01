Toni Polster speaks out for the first time after emergency surgery

#Toni #Polster #speaks #time #emergency #surgery

The football legend had a stomach rupture on Thursday. He now writes on social media that he is on the road to recovery.

Football icon Toni Polster spoke out via social media after his emergency operation for a perforated stomach on New Year’s Day. The 59-year-old thanked everyone on Instagram on Monday for the great sympathy and the many well-wishes. He is making progress in his health. “I am doing well under the circumstances and am on the road to recovery,” writes Polster.

The national team’s record goalscorer had to cancel his participation in a press conference at short notice last Thursday because his health had deteriorated dramatically due to a perforated stomach. Polster immediately underwent emergency surgery in a Viennese hospital and was transferred to the intensive care unit. (APA)

