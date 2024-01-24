Toni Tremmel is looking forward to a “great event”

#Toni #Tremmel #great #event

Toni Tremmel was required to concentrate fully in the difficult conditions in Kitzbühel. Through two safe runs he collected eight World Cup points. © Peter Kornatz

Slalom driver Toni Tremmel also wants to score points in the night race in Schladming after Kitzbühel. The conditions should suit him.

Rottach-Egern – “The eight World Cup points were the positive thing about Kitzbühel,” says Toni Tremmel as he prepares for the next highlight in the technology specialists’ calendar in Schladming. The first round of the night slalom on the Planai starts on Wednesday evening at 5:45 p.m. The Rottacher wants to attack again and is sure that he will get along better than on the Ganslernhang, where he didn’t really get along well with the hard, icy slope.

For what it felt like for him, it went quite well anyway, says the 29-year-old, who saw during the viewing that it would be difficult. Actually already in training, where the German team simulated the Hahnenkamm conditions as accurately as possible. “I’ve never had it so icy and slippery before,” he says, describing the conditions that proved fatal for almost half of all starters in the first round of the classic alone. Under such conditions, everything simply has to be right. Above all, the interaction between set-up and hang, although his material wasn’t quite perfect. For a good trip, everything has to be 100 percent right, emphasizes Tremmel and describes how he lacked confidence in the optimal conditions on the Ganslernhang: “Then it gets difficult.”

Compared to the feeling, his race was still quite okay and qualifying for the final was a big step. He started the second run in fourth place and relied on safety. Getting through and taking a few points was the motto that at least worked. And teammate Linus Straßer provided reason to celebrate that day as the slalom winner from the Hahnenkamm. “It was really cool that he won. For Linus, for our team and for the entire DSV,” said the Oberlander, who was happy with Straßer in the finish area as he completed his dream run and was therefore no longer caught by those placed in front of him after the first round could.

Tremmel is looking forward to 27,000 fans

So the German technical team stayed in Kitzbühel after the race, celebrated their winner and set off straight from there to Styria on Monday. Interrupted by a stopover in Maria Alm, where they did a training session at the Hinterreit lifts. “Finally things are back to normal,” says Tremmel happily. You should also find them on the finish slope of the Planai, where the Night Race has been celebrated for almost 30 years, with 27,000 fans in the stands creating a special atmosphere. “A cool race, a good event,” enthuses the man from Rottach, even though he hasn’t had the best experiences with the slope so far. Time to change that, he says. His goal: “To be there again in the second round.”

Even if the athletes are used to adjusting to the conditions and not struggling with them, it is unlikely to be a comfortable evening race. Sleet showers and storms are forecast. Round one begins at 5:45 p.m., the final of the best 30 is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. This time, in addition to the established Straßer, Tremmel and Sebastian Holzmann, there is also a second Oberlander, Klaus Pföderl from SC Lenggries. The BR broadcasts from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 8:15 p.m. hsi