Too bad Paul Magnette is not French…

It is an understatement to say that the journalist from the French weekly L’Obs, who met for two hours with the president of the Belgian socialist party (sic), fell under the spell of Paul Magnette. You have to hang on to read the portrait (which begins with these words “Too bad he’s not French…” as if we were only entitled to failures!) and the long interview he gave to the occasion of the release of his book The Other Half of the World (Ed. La Découverte, 176 pages, 16 euros).

What does this dithyramb say about the mayor of Charleroi? “Jovial, direct, concrete, without tongue in cheek”. Example ? Excerpt from his interview: “The 30% of workers who hold often essential jobs while having the worst contracts, the least training, the least end-of-career arrangements, the least leave are nevertheless more attached to their work than people, privileged, of the upper middle class.” Why would lower-paid people be more attached to their work than others? On what statistics, what survey, what feeling does he allow himself to affirm this? Long live the class struggle! Let us also note that Paul Magnette is reluctant to call himself a Marxist, “Marxian strictly speaking”… To speak the truth.

Magnette, a full head

It was above all the full head that impressed our French colleague: “Paul Magnette quotes Tocqueville, Karl Marx, Simone Weil and Naomi Klein with ease. He combines conceptual thinking and concrete action, and that produces real politics,” confides his friend Raphaël Glucksman, French MEP. It is true that with voting intentions of around 25%, the Belgian socialist has enough to make what remains of the French socialists green with envy: a few small fry who are tearing each other apart. Reason why Olivier Faure offered Paul Magnette to lead the French PS list in the European elections. Polite refusal from Carolo who, he explained at the time, preferred to devote himself to his other mandates… Which ones?

In this same portrait (but perhaps there will be a correction in the next issue), the journalist specifies that Paul Magnette, “father of four children (three of whom are already adults) devotes one and a half days a week to his city of Charleroi, the rest to national politics”. Devil ! Without falling into the horrible ambient poujadism, we can still wonder about the “work” of the mayor of Charleroi, paid 198,000 euros for the management of the largest city in Wallonia to which he devotes only one day and half a week. “The left must get its act together,” he proclaims throughout the pages. What the hell doesn’t he do the same…

Magnette, a well-made head

Let’s be on good account. If Paul Magnette is known in France, it is because his intellectual background is not negligible. He would not stand out in the French debates. He became known, recalls L’Obs, for his fierce opposition to the ratification of Ceta, the free trade treaty between the European Union and Canada. Except that… L’Obs forgets to mention that this treaty was finally indeed voted on, with the agreement of the PS. With adjustments? At the margin.

It’s like this absurd position that Paul Magnette adopted a few months ago: no question of participating in an electoral debate between party presidents. Reason: there are not enough women. We knew that his “strategy” would not be sustainable in the long term. There were two solutions: not participate in any oratorical contest… or force half of the party presidents to change their gender. Tuesday evening, he therefore responded to the debate organized by RTL. Reason for this change of heart? The private channel agreed to organize another debate between six women… The PS would therefore have forced RTL to fold.

Conclusion. Paul Magnette has a nice face, he is a good talker. But he is a weather vane man, with a mixed record. No problem, it’s the promises that win. Let’s still leave the last word to the journalist from L’Obs, who was also seduced by the well-shaped head of our man: “Quite handsome, with his two-day beard, on the head of Lawrence of Arabia”. Who can say the same…? But no, Mr. Bouchez, Lawrence of Arabia was blond!