Too high HDL cholesterol levels can indicate dementia

By: Juliane Gutmann

Too much good cholesterol can have harmful effects on the body. This is the conclusion reached by Danish researchers. Which values ​​you should not exceed.

HDL cholesterol is the counterpart of LDL cholesterol. The former is considered “good cholesterol” because it transports excess cholesterol to the liver, where it is broken down. HDL stands for High Density Lipoprotein, which translates as high-density lipoprotein. It disposes of bad LDL cholesterol, so to speak, and thus protects the blood vessels. This ability of HDL cholesterol causes the risk of heart disease to decrease. A balanced diet, regular exercise and avoiding smoking can increase HDL cholesterol.

According to the Lipid League, an HDL cholesterol value of more than 40 mg/dl for men and over 45 mg/dl for women and an LDL cholesterol value of less than 115 mg/dl are considered favorable. But in the case of HDL cholesterol, you should keep in mind that the values ​​do not rise too high.

High levels of HDL cholesterol in the blood can indicate Alzheimer’s disease

Danish researchers were able to show that high levels of HDL cholesterol in blood plasma are associated with an increased risk of dementia. In an issue of the specialist journal Cardiovascular Research writes the research team led by Emilie W. Kjeldsen from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark: “Extremely high levels of HDL cholesterol in plasma have been shown to be associated with an increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting that HDL cholesterol serves as an easily accessible plasma biomarker can be used for individual risk assessment”.

HDL cholesterol is considered “good” cholesterol. But elevated levels can be a sign that dementia is present. © R. Rebmann/Imago

Compared to their counterparts with mean values ​​in the range of 1.3–1.5 mmol/l, the risk of dementia was up to two times higher in men with HDL levels of 2.2 mmol/l and more. Such information from the specialist portal Medical Tribune. Women were particularly at risk of dementia with a value above 3.2 mmol/l, it goes on to say. In this group of women, the risk increased by as much as 45 percent.

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.