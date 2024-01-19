Too many residues of painkillers such as diclofenac and ibuprofen in surface water

#residues #painkillers #diclofenac #ibuprofen #surface #water

The institute made this observation following a study into the influence of the remains of painkillers in surface water. This shows that, for example, the over-the-counter painkiller diclofenac is far too common in our surface water.

Gel on the skin

“This is because this painkiller is often spread on the skin as a gel. Most of it is washed away by showering or washing clothes,” the organization reports.

The proposed European standard for diclofenac is even exceeded in half of the places examined, the RIVM saw. But other well-known painkillers are also a danger to the water. Ibuprofen and naproxen, also available for sale, also pose a risk to the aquatic environment.

Harmful to animals

Medicine residues in water can be harmful to animals that live in and on it, the institute warns. Therefore, medicines that are more environmentally and animal friendly should be chosen. Paracetamol and aspirin, for example, pollute the water less. But, the RIVM emphasizes, ‘when choosing a painkiller, efficacy and safety for the patient are the most important’.

The institute says that it remains to be determined how the environmental impact of painkillers can best be included in the various treatment guidelines.

The sewage treatment plant cannot properly remove medicine residues from the water, so we must ensure that fewer of them end up in the water. Swallowing as little as possible is of course a good thing, says the RIVM.

Also Read:  The Polish Financial Supervision Authority must return millions. In the background there is a big scandal with a state-owned bank

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Direct. Follow President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Cherbourg
Direct. Follow President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Cherbourg
Posted on
PNL vice-mayor from Vaslui, detained after she started teaching with a fake diploma. She has been teaching for over 30 years
PNL vice-mayor from Vaslui, detained after she started teaching with a fake diploma. She has been teaching for over 30 years
Posted on
The new team of Kerem Atakan Kesgin, whose contract was terminated, has been announced – Last Minute Sports News
The new team of Kerem Atakan Kesgin, whose contract was terminated, has been announced – Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
This simple habit could reduce anxiety instantly according to a psychologist
This simple habit could reduce anxiety instantly according to a psychologist
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News