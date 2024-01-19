Too many residues of painkillers such as diclofenac and ibuprofen in surface water

#residues #painkillers #diclofenac #ibuprofen #surface #water

The institute made this observation following a study into the influence of the remains of painkillers in surface water. This shows that, for example, the over-the-counter painkiller diclofenac is far too common in our surface water.

Gel on the skin

“This is because this painkiller is often spread on the skin as a gel. Most of it is washed away by showering or washing clothes,” the organization reports.

The proposed European standard for diclofenac is even exceeded in half of the places examined, the RIVM saw. But other well-known painkillers are also a danger to the water. Ibuprofen and naproxen, also available for sale, also pose a risk to the aquatic environment.

Harmful to animals

Medicine residues in water can be harmful to animals that live in and on it, the institute warns. Therefore, medicines that are more environmentally and animal friendly should be chosen. Paracetamol and aspirin, for example, pollute the water less. But, the RIVM emphasizes, ‘when choosing a painkiller, efficacy and safety for the patient are the most important’.

The institute says that it remains to be determined how the environmental impact of painkillers can best be included in the various treatment guidelines.

The sewage treatment plant cannot properly remove medicine residues from the water, so we must ensure that fewer of them end up in the water. Swallowing as little as possible is of course a good thing, says the RIVM.