Too much chocolate causes liver attacks, true or false?

To begin with, it would be interesting to define what a liver attack is. Because no, it’s not just your liver that’s giving you a headache at that point.

Liver crisis, a misnomer?

To reassure you, no, the liver crisis is not linked to a liver problem, that is to say linked to the liver, it is nothing more than a small temporary inconvenience. In fact, the expression “liver crisis” is actually a misnomer since the liver is not involved in the matter at all. It is alluded to when a person has consumed too much food or alcohol, such as, for example, during festive meals, and this excess fat has an impact on digestion.

Fatty liver disease also impacts the brain

The problem will then be with the gallbladder, intestine and stomach, which will react to this unusual intake. A person who suffers from a liver attack will then feel stomach aches, nausea, or even dizziness in certain cases. A state which does not last more than a few hours, and which occurs quickly after the meal. Fortunately, it heals itself with a little rest and good hydration. Obviously, it is not advisable to start eating again right away, or at least not as richly. However, if the symptoms persist, the best thing is to go to the doctor for appropriate treatment.

Yum ! chocolate…

Now let’s talk chocolate. As you know, it is a more or less sweet food that is produced from cocoa beans. To do this, we ferment this bean, roast it, then grind it to form a sort of liquid paste from which we extract the fat called cocoa butter. So, chocolate is a mixture of cocoa mass, cocoa butter and sugar. Sometimes we add spices too, for originality. There is also a big difference in taste between dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate. And for good reason, it all depends on the cocoa content. Good dark chocolate should contain at least 35% cocoa powder. It can have a slightly bitter taste when the percentage exceeds 70%.

It can be a bit unusual, it’s true. Milk chocolate has no more than 25% cocoa. And for white chocolate, the difference comes from the fact that it only contains cocoa butter, therefore the fat that we were talking about earlier. And sugar obviously. A lot of sugar. Personally, I prefer milk chocolate, I find it sweeter than dark chocolate, which is a little too bitter for me. But it seems to me that it is the latter which is best for health.

The benefits of cocoa… When consumed reasonably

Eh yes ! Cocoa is rich in antioxidants, which are very useful in counteracting cell aging and inflammation. The cocoa content of the chocolate you taste is therefore essential. So, dark chocolate is optimal, milk chocolate does not contain enough, and white chocolate does not contain any at all since there is only cocoa butter and not pure cocoa, as I told you just now. Just so you know, tea is often talked about as being an effective antioxidant. Well, cocoa would be four to five times more effective than tea! This is due to the presence of polyphenols such as flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory properties, and anthocyanins which have anti-cancer properties.

We also find minerals which boost this antioxidant side even more, such as zinc or copper which act by reinforcing the action of an antioxidant enzyme. In short, cocoa, whatever people say, is good for your health. And this case of liver crisis is actually wrongly attributed to chocolate. Or at least, it does not come from the chocolate itself, therefore from the cocoa, but rather from the large quantity of fats that can be found in milk chocolate or white chocolate. Indeed, in case of abuse, they can slow down the emptying process of the stomach, which leads us to feel nausea, or can even cause vomiting. These same fats are responsible for abdominal pain due to too much stimulation of the gallbladder. And besides, fun fact, cocoa, due to its antioxidant properties, is a real protector of the liver.

No, you’re right, you shouldn’t overdo the good things either. In too large a quantity, cocoa can promote migraine in predisposed people, because of a molecule called theobromine, which acts on the diameter of blood vessels. Moreover, if you know people who say they are completely addicted to chocolate, it is because, among other things, of this molecule! It is also very dangerous for dogs and cats. Other molecules in chocolate can be addictive, like caffeine, because yes, there is some, and salsolinol. Together, these molecules act on dopamine receptors, the pleasure hormone. There are obviously no addiction phenomena like with nicotine or drugs of course.

To recap: what we call a liver crisis is the fact of having absorbed too many fatty foods or alcohol at once, and therefore paying the price during digestion. If you eat too much chocolate, it can make you sick, but this is not systematic, it depends on your body, and above all, you risk the same sentence if you eat a large kebab, or if you exaggerate a little bit on glasses of wine during family meals!