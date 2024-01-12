Took the slip from Atmosfär – the prosecutor opens the investigation

#slip #Atmosfär #prosecutor #opens #investigation

unsaveSpara

share-arrowDela

expand-left

full screen The restaurant in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

It is a good thing that prosecutors are resuming the investigation into the large bill.

The convoluted turns of this case cast a shadow of laughter over the police in Malmö.

Even the readers those who have tried to keep up with this strange story are likely to feel some uncertainty about how many chapters have been written so far, so it’s just as well to take the misery from the beginning.

It was on Christmas day that a large group, adults, children, a total of 35 people, ate and drank heavily at Atmosfär restaurant in Malmö.

When the party was over, the party left without paying the bill, SEK 82,157.

In retrospect, the restaurateur has said that only three people worked at the restaurant that evening and that they chose to let the guests go instead of confronting them.

For obvious reasons, the police were alerted. For easily understood reasons, a preliminary investigation into fraud was initiated. What happened next, however, is not as easy to understand.

An invoice was drawn up and the guest on it was offered by the restaurant owner to pay within 24 hours. If that happened, the restaurateur would in return drop other claims and try to withdraw his police report.

But some payment never happened.

In the meantime, the police carried out “certain investigative measures”. Or at least said he would.

After a week or so, it was suddenly announced that the preliminary investigation had been closed. A police spokesperson told newspapers that since the invoice has not been paid, it is up to the business owner to pursue the matter themselves.

Undeniably a bleak signal to the public in a case that received media attention. If you get blown, don’t count on the police.

But the message soon turned out to be incorrect. The preliminary investigation was very active.

Why the opposite had been claimed the day before, no one could give a sensible answer. There were murmurs that the case was possibly registered twice in the police’s internal system and that one had been closed.

But soon the case was still thrown in the trash. With a justification that was similar to the first, incorrect statement. The invoice has not been paid, this is a civil matter for the victim.

This raises a number of questions.

A look at the charge register shows that the man on the bill seems to have morals as capacious as his respect for laws is limited.

Including 87 frauds are registered, Sydsvenskan has reported.

Even such an impressive resume should be as good a carrot as any for the police.

If the order at the pub was made by a person who lacks the will or ability to pay, a fraud or at least an attempt to defraud may have been carried out.

Furthermore, it is not unimportant to try to find out if it is a case of suspected fraud or if all those involved have legally taken a bill of lading.

But to make sense of the mess, questions must be asked. Interrogation is held. In short, the police need to do something as strenuous as their job.

Prosecutor Henrik Nordquist has reacted to what he has read and decided to resume the preliminary investigation.

It is an excellent decision. The affected entrepreneur has the right to have the soup properly stirred. The public has the right to demand that mass crime, which after all affects far more people than the violent ravages of gangs, be taken seriously.

Nordquist tells me that a number of interrogations are to be held. For example, the convicted fraudster has not yet been properly heard. It’s actually not really wise.

How this ends remains to be seen. Possibly with prosecution and conviction. Possibly with the case once again being dropped.

But that aspect is of secondary importance. The important thing is that the judiciary tries to get to the bottom of the mess. SEK 82,000 is a lot of money for most small business owners.

The police’s actions have been lousy. I cannot free myself from the suspicion that the laxity has an underlying purpose:

To reduce workload.