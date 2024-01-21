Tooske makes WIDM viewers suspicious after lying: ‘She’s messing around!’ | RTL Boulevard

For the second assignment, the candidates can rake in as much as 2,000 euros. By finding out enough personal information about each other, they can have a chance to win the amount of money. Viewers notice that Tooske lied during this round of questions. Tooske claims that she has been riding the same bicycle for 36 years.

However, the attentive viewer knows that none of this is correct. ‘Tooske has had the same bicycle for 36 years? She has been advertising those electric things from Stella for years,” writes a viewer on ‘X’. This viewer certainly knows that: ‘Tooske always has a new Stella bicycle, doesn’t she?’ The viewers draw the same conclusion: ‘Tooske is messing around!’

That is not the only reason why Tooske is suspicious. According to many fans of the program, the presenter also behaves quite strangely. ‘I think Tooske gives quite a lot of unhelpful information about the postage! A bit suspicious…?’ Someone else writes: ‘Tooske acts chaotic, but that is not the case in everyday life.’ This viewer thinks so too: ‘I don’t trust Tooske. So confused during every assignment.’ Tooske is even accused of acting out her naivety.

