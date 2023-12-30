Tooske Ragas makes a remarkable revelation about her fellow participants in ‘Who is the mole?’

#Tooske #Ragas #remarkable #revelation #fellow #participants #mole

You don’t expect this.

Remarkable revelation



Although many people are familiar with the ten participants of the new season, the presenter herself was not immediately. “You hear the names just before departure, so you get the opportunity to find out who is who,” Ragas tells Veronica superguide. “I recognized a few, but some of them made me think: okay, and who are you?” she reveals.

In addition to the presenter, presenter Kees van der Spek, actor Jeroen Spitzenberger and science journalist Anna Gimbrère will participate in the new season. You can read about who else is participating here.

Participants of ‘Who is the mole?’



Well-known or less well-known: fortunately it doesn’t matter to the presenter. “What everyone does at home in the Netherlands no longer matters as soon as you get into the game,” says Ragas. “So it was not at all interesting to us there in Mexico how often that person appears on TV. It really didn’t matter.”

The new season with Tooske Ragas



Who is the mole? is set in beautiful Mexico in the new season and can be seen on Avrotros on NPO1 from Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 PM. According to the makers of the program, the new season will also be one for the books. “The participants get a glimpse into the future where things that normally remain hidden are revealed,” they reveal.

