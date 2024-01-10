#Toothless #Ukrainian #Troops #Western #Weapons #Supply #Stuck #Snow #Piles

VIVA – Severe weather conditions are starting to have a significant impact on Ukrainian military units.

A number of weapons sent by Western countries have not yet reached Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops, due to heavy snowfall.

Former Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Militia officer, Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Marochko, revealed obstacles to the supply of Western weapons to Ukrainian army bases.

Not only weapons supplies, extreme weather also disrupted the rotation process of Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) troops, which resulted in major setbacks.

“Large amounts of rain in the form of snow form snow drifts,” said Marochko, quoted by VIVA Military from the Russian News Agency, RIA Novosti.

“(Snowfall) in many areas paralyzed supply, evacuation and rotation activities of the Ukrainian armed forces at the combat contact line,” Marochko said.

Marochko further said that transport vehicles, which are also made in the West, have poor maneuverability in snow fields.

The weakness of Western-made vehicles in dealing with snowy terrain, called Marochko, is the wheels or chains, which are not designed to drive in that situation.

“They tried to partially solve this problem by using Soviet equipment, graders and evacuation tractors,” explained the agency’s interlocutor.