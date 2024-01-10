Toothless Ukrainian Troops, Western Weapons Supply to Stuck in Snow Piles

#Toothless #Ukrainian #Troops #Western #Weapons #Supply #Stuck #Snow #Piles

Wednesday, January 10 2024 – 14:39 WIB

VIVA – Severe weather conditions are starting to have a significant impact on Ukrainian military units.

A number of weapons sent by Western countries have not yet reached Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops, due to heavy snowfall.

Former Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Militia officer, Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Marochko, revealed obstacles to the supply of Western weapons to Ukrainian army bases.

Not only weapons supplies, extreme weather also disrupted the rotation process of Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) troops, which resulted in major setbacks.

“Large amounts of rain in the form of snow form snow drifts,” said Marochko, quoted by VIVA Military from the Russian News Agency, RIA Novosti.

“(Snowfall) in many areas paralyzed supply, evacuation and rotation activities of the Ukrainian armed forces at the combat contact line,” Marochko said.

Marochko further said that transport vehicles, which are also made in the West, have poor maneuverability in snow fields.

The weakness of Western-made vehicles in dealing with snowy terrain, called Marochko, is the wheels or chains, which are not designed to drive in that situation.

“They tried to partially solve this problem by using Soviet equipment, graders and evacuation tractors,” explained the agency’s interlocutor.

Also Read:  the groom paired with Putin's daughter had an impressive career in Russia

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Romanian missing after being beaten and abandoned in Germany by the minibus driver filed a complaint with the police
The Romanian missing after being beaten and abandoned in Germany by the minibus driver filed a complaint with the police
Posted on
Marlins sign Rachel Balkovec as director of player development
Marlins sign Rachel Balkovec as director of player development
Posted on
Morocco-India cooperation for growth in Africa
Morocco-India cooperation for growth in Africa
Posted on
Diabetes signs in type 1: What are the symptoms?
Diabetes signs in type 1: What are the symptoms?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News