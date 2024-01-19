TOP 09 – you must love Putin. They wouldn’t be without him. Petr Macinka badly cut Pekarová

#TOP #love #Putin #wouldnt #Petr #Macinka #badly #cut #Pekarová

Let’s start with the Motorists themselves. Is it possible to build a party based on opposition to green activists that will attract national attention? Or is it a “proof of concept”, i.e. proof that it is possible and you intend to continue building on this topic?

Questionnaire

Will Donald Trump be elected US President in November?

voted: 8577 people

It is always a measure of the breadth of the problem. If green activists become an unsolved national problem, they can create a certain demand among the general public for its political elimination. But I would be happy if that didn’t happen. After all, this is the main goal of Motorist communication. Part of the public already perceives, thanks to our non-negotiable activity in the media, that green extremists are dangerous madmen.

Trying to build a serious political brand only narrowly defined like this would be conceptually wrong.

So with what ambition do you approach it?

From a voter’s point of view, a political party is defined by the set of positions it holds. The merciless attitude towards the Khmer Greens, but also towards anyone who supports them or sticks their head in the sand in front of them, is just one of our attitudes. We have a clear opinion on public finances and the level of state regulation and bureaucracy, on the European Union, on foreign policy, on energy, etc.

Maybe it will surprise someone, but we are not a party to drivers from Prague, who are annoyed by pirate malice on the roads. For us, the car is a symbol of the lifestyle and life needs of the vast majority of ordinary people. The motorist is a mother who takes her children to school in the morning. A grandmother is also a motorist, who is being driven by her grandson to the city to see a doctor. There are millions of motorists in our country. And they are all experiencing a creeping green attack on the quality of their lives. An attack symbolized precisely by an effort to take away or complicate people’s ability to use their private personal cars, or to deprive them of the basic existential and civilizational achievement of the 20th and 21st centuries.

What is the Motorist’s position on economic issues, does it differ in any way from Václav Klaus?

The view of finance professor Václav Klaus on economic policy suits Motorists fully. Former President Klaus knows very well what he is talking about when it comes to inflation, the criminality of destroying public finances with unprecedented state budget deficits for the fifth consecutive year, the suffocating over-regulation and over-bureaucratization of the economy, the madness of its unnecessary weeding with green taxes, fees, allowances and climate indulgences, which reliably liquidate not only the entire industry, engineering and energy, but also society as a whole.

It is a pity that our country does not have an experienced national economist like Václav Klaus in the Ministry of Finance. We would all live significantly more freely and freely, businesses would finally be able to breathe. But we will never see that with Stanjura and the dictating progressive EU. With them we are condemned to a life of chaos, misery and renunciation.

From time to time you express yourself on X, formerly Twitter. Lastly, to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Alena Schillerová. How many people did you catch on this rod? And what is it about teasing these people that you enjoy so much?

I have to admit that it is my guilty pleasure, a mischievous joy, to irritate the fragile liberal souls on Twitter who aggressively reject any opinion other than their own after the Bolsheviks. Czech Twitter is occupied by an amazing group of degenerate caviar leftists who turn it into an imaginary aquarium. They react unmistakably, like angelfish to light. They all claim to be a legacy of Václav Havel, but he would be depressed by their fury if he saw what they were able to write. I enjoy uncovering their fury and showing normal people what the true state of mind of voters Markéta Pekarová, Olga Richterová, Vít Rakušan, Miloš Vystrčilo or Danuš Nerudová looks like.

Speaking of the rift between Alena Schillerová and Markéta Pekarová Adamová, how do you feel about the defense and foreign policy of the Czech Republic?

I am troubled by the enormous level of abuse of these serious topics by people like Pekarová, Vystrčil or Pirates on the One Side and Černochová et al. on the other side. They don’t care at all that diplomacy has centuries-old rules and that foreign policy should be dignified first and foremost. Pekarová makes a bit of a cabaret out of it, which does lead to the passing cheers of a handful of our brave truth-tellers on Twitter, but in the eyes of the key foreign players, we are losing importance. At times we may even be considered useful idiots of the Leninist type. In Hungary, the president of the lower house of the Czech Parliament is a laughingstock to most people. I know it’s your own fault, but I’m still sorry.

Well, thanks to the Taiwanese Miloš Vystrčil, our companies have once again closed their doors to the Chinese market. He certainly earned great praise from European and especially German politicians, who go to Beijing twice a year for an official visit. The Germans are very happy that cheaper Czech companies do not compete with them on the giant Chinese market. Vystrčil is therefore very useful…

TOP 09



chairwoman of PS PČR

ODS

PROFILE IS NOT USED. Any questions about contacts in Details

President of the Senate

But some would argue that it is about Western values, the war in Ukraine and Russian imperial policy… Don’t you think it is important to send signals to the world about where we stand in this situation?

Is this a joke? None of the government coalition of five is concerned with any values, never was and never will be. They are concerned exclusively with their own positions and maintaining power at any cost. I believe that the TOP 09 people love Russian President Vladimir Putin immensely for launching an aggressive war in Ukraine. Without it, the meaning of the political existence of this ridiculous and moribund waste association, which has perhaps already been overtaken in everything by the progressives from STAN, would definitely disappear. Why would anyone vote for Markéta Pekarová Adamová, when Vítek Rakušan and Danuša Nerudová have successfully elected themselves to the icon of Havelism today?

STAN



1st Deputy Prime Minister





outside the representative function

For the senate elections, you will cooperate with the Oath of Robert Šlachta. What is the agreement with the Oath on political topics?

There is a high level of agreement between us in areas that I consider to be fundamental. We have a non-negotiable attitude towards mass migration, towards the attempt to abolish the Czech crown and replace it with the euro, towards the vassal curtailment of national sovereignty in favor of the transnational one, as President Petr Pavel and his shareholders want. We are also linked to the Oath by a similar attitude towards the unacceptability of the EU’s green policy, known as the Green Deal.

OATH of Robert Szlachta



outside the representative function

You definitely differ in something…

Undoubtedly yes. For example, in how we arrived at these identical positions. I do not suspect that the Oath came to its rejection of mass migration on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the destructive ideology of multiculturalism. On the other hand, Robert Šlachta is an unquestionable Czech elite in the field of the country’s internal security. For a long time and with his own eyes in the field, he observes the tragic manifestations of the incompatibility of the lives of people from the Middle East and North Africa in our country. People en masse carrying with them their culture and a specific concept of “God’s” justice. People who do not want to assimilate, but on the contrary were irresponsibly invited to Europe to live their lives according to their traditional rules.

They don’t care that we don’t practice sharia law, let alone some of the popular pastimes resulting from it (violence, stoning, marriages with children or polygamy). Robert Šlachta already stated in the pre-election debate in September 2021 that the Czech Republic should not accept any illegal migrants. I agreed and applauded then, I agree and applaud today.

For example, does Robert Šlachta deal with economics and international relations?

The country’s unhealthy economy and disorganized public finances are the key internal problems of the Czech Republic. Both the current socialist government of People’s Representative Jurečka and the former socialist government of Jana Maláčová have had their say on the situation. That’s why I’m glad to see ex-Minister of Finance Vlastimil Tlusté in the ranks of the Priesah economic team. I remember his brilliant tax wheel from the ODS election campaign in 2006. Maybe he will have the chance to repeat it someday…

However, we did not discuss foreign policy or international relations in any detail. I read speculation somewhere that maybe Robert Šlachta would have a problem meeting Viktor Orbán. I don’t know. If that’s true, then he really doesn’t need to worry about it. I greatly value every meeting with Viktor Orbán and I think I am able to easily convey the world seen through Hungarian eyes.

Photogallery: – Viktor Orbán visited the Czech Republic

We often hear how there is a lack of such or such a party in Czech politics, for example the “authentic left”? Do you think it is true that there really is a hole in the political market?

Even politics is essentially just a “market” in which the basic law of supply and demand applies. If the political market is saturated, no new offer has a better chance of penetrating it. At the present moment, we probably all feel that the political market is not saturated. In a relatively short period of time, all the political entities operating in our Parliament have been discredited. Right and left, in the government and in the opposition.

What discredited themselves?

Parties pretending to be right-wing have made a mistake and compromised themselves by cooperating with the radical left. The ODS “enriched” its original ideological project with piratical progressivist anti-market positions, while the ANO movement in the previous government was merrily green next to the red glow over Malach’s ČSSD with the satisfied applause of the KSČM. If you ask about the authentic left, then I answer that we have more than enough of it. If we lack something, it is the authentic right.

Do you think ODS is already lost? What about the YES movement?

Petr Fiala and Andrej Babiš twice missed the chance to find their way to each other and form a joint adult government, which activists from Twitter and the publishing house Economia a. They didn’t, so today we are ruled by Brussels non-growth non-profits…

The ANO movement has a tendency to profile itself as a so-called catch-all party, which senselessly desires the votes of both right-wing and left-wing voters. That is why he prefers to slide on the surface, does not say anything ideological and limits himself to empty cries like “we will save the Czech Republic” or “it will be better”. Although it achieves very high electoral gains of around 30%, it allows its opponents and competitors to have as a main and unifying theme something that could never stand in a serious political debate: Antibabiš.

Thanks to the non-ideological conception of politics of the ANO movement, we are watching how the ODS will easily unite against it with the progressive TOP 09, the dosimetric STAN, with the radical neo-Marxists from the Pirate Party and the always false populists. From the once right-wing ODS, this painful, unnatural and self-compromising alliance made the modern Union of Freedom. So another left-wing party in a row.

The SPD is also in the lower house, has it also discredited itself?

That would be a long story. In my opinion, Tomio Okamura has made several political mistakes in his career. First of all, I feel like it’s way too far ahead of its own bubble. Although it is large enough to keep the SPD in Parliament, its resignation to the outside world has forced it into extreme positions by the progressive mainstream. As soon as you spend a long time talking only with yourself, you de facto accept these extreme positions and outgrow them with great difficulty.

The second mistake is the SPD’s long-term and only now cautiously re-evaluated reluctance to bear government responsibility. The third, in my opinion, fundamental error of the SPD was the decision not to field a more predatory candidate in last year’s presidential election, who would be able to keep the party’s electorate of half a million.

SPD

Chairman of the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement

Member of Parliament

How do you explain that?

Tomio Okamura probably got the impression that it wasn’t “safe” to allow vigorous competition to grow up in his side on the steroids of televised debates. There are several people in the SPD who could undoubtedly put on a completely different show than the bland and tired Jaroslav Bašta. For example, Jaroslav Foldyna. With this step, Okamura maintained his supremacy in the SPD, but at the cost of losing more than half of his traditional voters. They crossed the Rubicon in the presidential elections, when in the first round they voted for Andrej Babiš instead of “their” nationalist candidate for the first time in their lives. Why should these people ever return to the SPD in the future?

We have three elections this year. Do you promise yourself or at least allow for the possibility that there will be some surprises or maybe even a change in circumstances?

Only the elections to the Chamber of Deputies in the autumn of 2025 can bring about a change in the situation. Until then, some new acceptable political entity can grow in the Czech Republic with the ambition to end the tragedy of purple “rule”. Motorists will do everything to ensure that such an entity is created here and we become a proud part of it. Elections to the European Parliament, to regional councils and to the Senate can significantly contribute to its formation. Under the pressure of dissatisfied voters, completely new, spectacular alliances can sometimes be born, which could breathe unexpectedly fresh dynamism into stale Czech politics.

We wrote:

Did you like this article?

You can support the independence of our editorial office with a monetary donation of any amount by bank transfer to the following account:

131-981500247/0100

The QR code contains payment information, determine the amount yourself.

Are you a politician? Post whatever you want without editing. Register HERE. Are you a reader and want to communicate with your representatives? Register HERE. advertisement

author: Karel Šebesta