Top 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Jobs

#Top #Artificial #Intelligence #Jobs

What are the better jobs related to the sectorartificial intelligence? This is the most common question among those who know how crucial new trends and observation of the world are in defining the most promising job (and earning) opportunities.

If 2023 was the year of the consecration of artificial intelligence – are there still those who don’t know what AI is? – 2024 will be the year of consolidation, an ideal phase to ride the wave and start working in the world of AI.

How to work in the artificial intelligence sector



Generally speaking, AI-related jobs require knowledge of modeling and of thedata engineering to structure and pre-process data. You also need to understand machine learning and deep learning and be knowledgeable about various algorithms, model architectures, and optimization techniques.

In addition to programming skillsthose who work in AI must have a strong background in mathematics and statistics and learn about libraries and frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn, and scikit-image.

AI-related jobs, then, require sharp critical thinking to solve problems and analyze user input. The same goes for code.

Artificial intelligence is a unique field of technology because it also requires some knowledge of psychology. To create artificial intelligence, those working on it need to know how humans think and how they might behave in different situations. Artificial intelligence, in fact, simulates human behavior.

Finally, skills related to security, privacy and ethics.

Among the sectors where jobs in the field of artificial intelligence are the most widespread we find Technology, Finance, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Cybersecurity.

Top 10 jobs in artificial intelligence

I jobs related to artificial intelligence they change rapidly, just like the technology behind AI.



In the sector, even for 2024, specialists are in greater demand than “generalists”. In-depth knowledge of one aspect of AI is more valuable than superficial knowledge of many areas of it.

Here then I jobs in the artificial intelligence sector most sought after at the moment, with indication of average salary in Italy compared to that offered in the United States:

1) Specialist in AI ethics

Average salary: 42,000 euros in Italy, 115,000 euros per year in the United States

The ethical use of data used in model generation is one of the main issues to be resolved in 2024. Dedicated specialists are needed to ensure responsible AI development and implementation. Companies could also go so far as to form ethics commissions on artificial intelligence made up of employees with various experiences and specializations, including lawyers, engineers, ethics experts.

An AI ethics specialist helps develop ethical guidelines and policies for AI projects and complete ethics reviews of projects.

Average salary:

2) Data scientist

Average salary: 34,000 euros per year in Italy, 110,000 euros in the United States

A data scientist is a technology professional who collects, analyzes and interprets data to solve problems and guide decision making within the organization. They are not necessarily programmers, although many write their own applications. They mainly use data mining, big data and analytical tools.

Using data-derived business insights enables companies to improve sales and operations, make better decisions, and develop new products and services and policies.

3) Product manager

Average salary: 51,000 euros in Italy, 92,000 euros per year in the United States

A product manager is the leader of a team tasked with developing and launching a product. In this case, it is an AI product, but it is not much different from any other product in terms of leading teams, planning and achieving goals.

AI product managers need to know what goes into building an AI application, including hardware, programming languages, datasets, and algorithms. Building an AI app is not the same as building a web app. There are differences in the structure and development process.

4) Natural Language Processing (NLP) Engineer

Average salary: 40,000 euros in Italy, 113,000 euros per year in the United States

A natural language processing (NLP) engineer is a computer scientist with training and expertise in developing algorithms and systems that understand and process human language input.

One of the biggest differences between traditional search engines and generative AI interfaces, like ChatGPT, is that search engines use keywords and gather information from the large amounts of existing online data. Generative AI creates new content based on other examples and models and answers questions in a chat-like format.

These engineers are not necessarily programmers first and foremost. They need to understand linguistics as much as they need to understand programming.

5) Research scientist

Average salary: 41,000 euros in Italy, 100,000 euros per year in the United States

An artificial intelligence research scientist is a computer scientist who studies and develops new artificial intelligence algorithms and techniques. He develops and tests new artificial intelligence models, collaborates with other researchers, publishes research documents and deals with training and dissemination. Programming is only a small part of a researcher’s duties.

The tech industry is extremely open to self-taught and non-academic trained programmers, but there is an exception for AI researchers. They must have in-depth knowledge of computer science, mathematics and statistics.

6) Robotics engineer

Average salary: 50,000 euros in Italy, 88,000 euros per year in the United States

A robotics engineer is a developer who designs, develops, and tests software to operate robots. Robotics has made considerable progress in recent years, as demonstrated by automated household cleaning devices and precision oncology surgery equipment. Robotics engineers can use artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the performance of a robotic system.

7) Analista cybersecurity

Average salary: 29,000 euros in Italy, 103,000 euros per year in the United States

Artificial intelligence is closely linked to cybersecurity, particularly in intrusion detection. But hackers also use artificial intelligence. This is a field where specialists are needed who are familiar with cybersecurity and the skills needed to use artificial intelligence.

8) Machine learning engineer

Average salary: 35,000 euros in Italy, 148,000 euros per year in the United States

A machine learning engineer is responsible for developing and implementing machine learning algorithms and training models.

Due to the need for advanced mathematics and statistics skills, most machine learning engineers have academic degrees in computer science, mathematics, or statistics. They often continue their education through certification programs or a master’s degree in machine learning and deep learning.

9) AI specialist in the health sector

Average salary: 54,500 euros in Italy, 86,000 euros per year in the United States

The healthcare sector is the one that most needs a bridge between technology and the profession.



Technology can help doctors and patients in many ways, but it is also one of the most sensitive areas when it comes to data privacy.

Artificial intelligence offers several opportunities to help the medical profession, such as diagnosing diseases and identifying the best treatment plans for patients. Another example of AI in healthcare is AI-based robotics in the operating room that assist in surgical procedures.

AI-related jobs in healthcare require a deep understanding of medical conditions and terminology as much as they require AI skills.

10) Computer vision engineer

Average salary: 40,000 in Italy, 130,000 euros in the United States

A computer vision engineer is a developer who specializes in writing programs that use sensors, algorithms, and visual input systems. These systems see the world around them and act accordingly, as in the case of self-driving and parking cars and facial recognition.

This year, expect a greater focus on data integrity, security and privacy.



Artificial intelligence will be increasingly accessible from your consumer work devices, which is why Intel, AMD and Qualcomm are working on AI accelerators for PCs. Soon, smartphones will also adapt to support processing linked to artificial intelligence.

There seem to be all the necessary ingredients to enrich job opportunities within a sector which, if well structured and governed, promises to change the world we know forever.