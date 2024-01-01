TOP 20 popular phones in 2023

GSMArena, one of the most popular smartphone sites in the world, has summarized which mobile phones most people searched for in 2023. Let’s take a look at the top 20!

Since they looked at the aggregated searches of 2023, of course those mobiles that were released at the beginning of the year have an advantage, since they had more time at their disposal, but later models also managed to get on the list.

Samsung’s phones have proven to be particularly popular, which is basically not surprising, but the fact that the first five places are all devices from the South Korean manufacturer is. Here is the TOP 20 list:

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy A54
  • Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Samsung Galaxy A34
  • Samsung Galaxy A14
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Tecno Spark 10 Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • OnePlus 11
  • Xiaomi Poco F5
  • Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Realme C55
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+
  • Infinix Hot 30
  • Infinix Hot 30i
  • Infinix Note 30
  • Vivo V27
  • Realme 11 Pro+

    • Overall, therefore, most people were interested in these devices in 2023 GSMArena on the side. Of course, the real sales data may differ from this, for example, iPhones are sold much more than what is shown here, but in the case of Android phones, there is a good chance that a lot of them are bought.

    Galaxy A models are always popular, and members of the Galaxy S series are also chosen by many. Among Xiaomi’s Redmi and Poco phones, there are usually some exceptionally good buys, and certain Realme, Infinix and Vivo mobiles perform very well in some markets.

    Source: GSMArena

