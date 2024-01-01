TOP 20 popular phones in 2023

#TOP #popular #phones

GSMArena, one of the most popular smartphone sites in the world, has summarized which mobile phones most people searched for in 2023. Let’s take a look at the top 20!

Since they looked at the aggregated searches of 2023, of course those mobiles that were released at the beginning of the year have an advantage, since they had more time at their disposal, but later models also managed to get on the list.

Samsung’s phones have proven to be particularly popular, which is basically not surprising, but the fact that the first five places are all devices from the South Korean manufacturer is. Here is the TOP 20 list:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A14

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 12

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro

OnePlus 11

Xiaomi Poco F5

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G

Realme C55

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Infinix Hot 30

Infinix Hot 30i

Infinix Note 30

Vivo V27

Realme 11 Pro+

Overall, therefore, most people were interested in these devices in 2023 GSMArena on the side. Of course, the real sales data may differ from this, for example, iPhones are sold much more than what is shown here, but in the case of Android phones, there is a good chance that a lot of them are bought.

Galaxy A models are always popular, and members of the Galaxy S series are also chosen by many. Among Xiaomi’s Redmi and Poco phones, there are usually some exceptionally good buys, and certain Realme, Infinix and Vivo mobiles perform very well in some markets.

Source: GSMArena

