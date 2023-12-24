Top 2000 also has many regional variants: ‘Real tradition’

#Top #regional #variants #Real #tradition

ANPSimon Keizer, Jack Poels (Rowwen Heze) and Guus Meeuwis in 2019

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 06:19

Rebecca Dijkstra editor Bureau Regio

It starts again promptly at midnight: the list of lists, or the Top 2000, can be heard for a week on NPO Radio 2. Many regional broadcasters also have their own regional variant elsewhere in the year. And regional artists are often well represented.

Many of those regional charts become world hits Bohemian Rhapsody in Stairway to Heaven alternated with artists from the own region. And remarkably enough, in many cases they beat world acts such as Queen and Led Zeppelin.

For example, Guus Meeuwis is the last to be heard on the Omroep Brabant hit list and the Hague flamenco band is From Rêgâhs with their number The Girls in The Hague in 2nd place in the top 100 of Omroep West. Daniël Lohues is the main supplier of the Drenthe 1000, with 41 listings in the RTV Drenthe list.

Chauvinistisch

In Friesland and Limburg, provinces with a distinct character, the hit list consists solely of artists from their own region. There are also numbers number 1 that most people in other provinces probably don’t even know.

For example, parody artist John Tana with his Limburg chanson Boursin is at the top of L1’s Limburg top 100 this year:

In Fryslân, the Fryske Top 100 has been filled with music by Frisian artists or songs in the Frisian language since 1997. The hit list is immensely popular among listeners, says project leader Herman Zeilstra. “Every year, 10,000 people vote. It has really become a tradition. People also send in photos en masse that are shown in the accompanying broadcast. That’s about 5,000 to 6,000 every year.”

He thinks it is a shame that other regional broadcasters do not only focus on artists from their own province. “You’re a regional broadcaster, right? It’s not very original to fill such a list with American and English songs.”

At the same time, the Frisians vote a lot less chauvinistically for the Top 2000. NPO Radio 2 keeps track of how votes are cast per province every year. Not a single Frisian song makes it into the top 10 there based on its own inhabitants. Zeilstra: “The Top 2000 is over when we start. I think the Frisians think: we will vote for Frisian songs at Omrop Fryslân.”

Last year, the number 1 was the song Wy Kam fram Fryslân by De Hûnekop, a song about Frisian culture in Steenkolenenglish. That song also didn’t make it into the Top 2000:

Some songs in dialect transcend regional popularity. For example, residents of Drenthe, Zeeland and Groningen can Limburg (Matter of patience) by Rowwen Hèze are singing along loudly and the song is at 551 in the Top 2000.

Us against the rest

The top 900 of Omroep Brabant has existed since 2006 and has a strong red-white character. “Brabant’s product is doing very well. Guus Meeuwis has been number 1 with Brabant for years,” says radio boss Maarten Kortlever.

The people of Brabant also vote en masse for their unofficial national anthem for the top 2000. If it were up to them, they would Brabant by Guus Meeuwis ranked 3rd in the Top 2000. The song is also high in the Top 2000: at position 76.

“It’s a healthy bit of chauvinism. People ignore it Queen in Golden Earring I would still like a generous portion of Brabant sauce on top. I think this is more prevalent in the provinces on the edges of the Netherlands. It’s a bit of a feeling of: us against the rest of the Netherlands,” says Kortlever.

When it comes to voting behavior for the Top 2000, Limburgers are most proud of their musicians. If it were up to them, there would be four Limburg songs in the Top 10 of the Top 2000 (one by Neet Oét Lottum, two by Rowwen Hèze and one by Lex Uiting).

“Limburgers are proud of their own language,” says program maker Henk Hover of broadcaster L1. “At funerals, weddings and other celebrations, the native Limburg language often predominates. You often see that people in the Top 2000 choose songs that relate to important moments in their lives.”

Kortlever: “It will certainly be a bit of a sport, especially in the Top 2000. Can we all get something typically Groningen, Limburg or Brabant into that list? Because we want to show the rest of the Netherlands what our origins are and what we like.”

Ede Staal on 1?

On the other hand, it is difficult to imagine Frans Bauer or Ede Staal taking the place of Queen or the Eagles.

Yet Arjan Snijders, former radio boss of the AVRO, said in the podcast This Was The Radiothat in 2007 It has never been so dark in the West by Groningen singer Ede Staal should actually have been number 1. The station manager at the time wanted nothing to do with it and removed the song completely from the list. The song is in the Top 2000 this year, at position 536.