TOP 2023 in the Economy. Is the end of free electricity from the sun coming? Will photovoltaic owners pay extra for it? | photovoltaic panels, energy storage, my electricity, net-billing

The worst-case scenario: shutting down the installation and purchasing electricity at the highest price

As the author wrote, the biggest threat to free electricity from the sun is its overproduction during periods when the sun shines most intensely, which means that photovoltaic installations have to be turned off, and on the stock exchanges, energy prices not only drop to the lowest possible rates, but you even have to pay extra for energy production, because prices are negative.

Prosumers, i.e. owners of private home power plants, lose – especially those who have been connected to the grid since April 2022 and are settled using the net-billing system – and investing in photovoltaics in this situation is no longer profitable.

So will the worst-case scenarios come true and Poles will stop investing in photovoltaic panels in 2024?

Let us recall that during the election campaign the October 15 Coalition announced the restoration of a more favorable net-metering photovoltaics billing system for prosumers.

It consists in the fact that the household, as a rule, settles accounts with the operator on a non-cash basis: it gives him energy when it has a surplus and “takes it back” when it has a deficit. Only what is ultimately left, if left, is sold.

In the net-metering system, i.e. the new one, the price of sold energy is different from that of purchased energy – the settlement is in cash at the sales and purchase prices set once a month, which differ significantly in that the prosumer buys energy at a much higher price. than selling it.

Dark scenarios for photovoltaics: salvation in energy storage and windmills?

Is going back to the old system a solution? No, because as we know, “stirring the tea with a spoon does not make it sweeter, you need to add sugar.” The problem is to manage surplus energy from the sun – this is not only a problem of prosumers, but of the entire energy industry in general – to use it in periods of decline in electricity production. Then there will be no great price differences during the day, and if there are, having the ability to store surpluses, it will be possible to sell them during the “best price” hours, and then refill the warehouses during the period of overproduction or when there is no overproduction – by buying electricity for the warehouse when its prices will be the lowest.

The point is that the energy network itself will not fulfill the role of a warehouse – although, due to regulations, it must fulfill such a role in relation to almost a million prosumers who, on the basis of acquired rights, will be able to settle their accounts in the “cashless” net-metering system for several years.

The solution is to build energy storage facilities – large and home ones. Fortunately, this allows for the rapid development of technology.

To encourage prosumers to build and install such energy storage facilities, in the recently completed edition of the Moje Prąd 5.0 program, it was possible to obtain funding for energy storage facilities and energy management systems. Certainly, even more money will be spent on this in the Moje Prąd 6.0 edition, which should launch in mid-2024 at the latest.

There will also be other, even smaller, ways of storing energy – one of those already used in other countries is, for example, electric car batteries. However, few households in Poland still have them.

Another impulse may be the construction of home wind power plants. It also blows at night when there is no energy from the sun, so there is a chance that while wind energy itself will not solve the overproduction of solar energy, it will at least make up for the electricity shortage when photovoltaic installations produce too little of it. In this way, it will significantly reduce the currently high electricity prices at night.

There will also be money for the construction of home windmills from the Moje Prąd 6.0 program.

As you can see, the worst-case scenarios for the profitability of solar energy will only come true if we do not change anything and limit the debate to which of the billing systems is more beneficial to the prosumer. Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case, so the sun is still shining on the energy from the sun, the black night is not approaching, and photovoltaics – this time in the form of power plants built on the roofs of blocks of flats by communities and cooperatives – will flexibly replace the least desirable one – now produced in power plants powered by coal.

And tomorrow in TOP 2023 in the Economy – continuation of the article "New pension allowances. Care allowance…", which since its publication on September 2 this year. has already been read over 1.273 million times on our website. And it ranks first in the readership ranking. ([email protected]) photo: aszak/pixabay © Copyrighted material