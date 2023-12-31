TOP 3 “technological” gadgets that influenced me in 2023 – SMARTmania.cz

#TOP #technological #gadgets #influenced #SMARTmania.cz

I decided to contribute to solving the problem of back pain by purchasing a height-adjustable desk

For the first time since the end of covid, I really went abroad

This year I played one of the best games of all time for the first time (by personal standards of course)

Looking back at the soon-to-be-passed year 2023, I can’t help but feel that the phrase “artificial intelligence” resonated intensely in the technological world, in many different variations and to varying degrees of usability. After all, the growth of this phenomenon is also evidenced by the fact that AI did not remain only in the heated conversations of a few enthusiasts, but regularly infiltrated discussions in the public space and mainstream media.

Personally, however, I openly admit that although I am interested in advances in artificial intelligence and use its helping hand in certain cases, for me it is no more than an occasional virtual helper that does not yet deserve its place in the following list. Next year it may be different, but for this time I would like to lose a few words about other joys.

Height adjustable table

Due to my taller height and mostly sedentary job, I have been dealing with health problems related to back pain and the need for various compensatory exercises in recent years. That’s why this year I finally decided to buy a height-adjustable table that allows working while standing. It couldn’t be easier – at the push of a button, the table rises to the desired height, in a range that enables comfortable work performance, regardless of whether you want to sit or stand at it.

According to the available information, which is summarized in his video by the popular YouTuber Jiři Burýšek from the Jirka explains things channel, long-term sitting can contribute to shortening of muscles, clogging of blood vessels or various ailments related to the spine and back pain as such. More frequent standing, on the other hand, contributes to greater energy expenditure or to the natural position of the shoulders.

Based on my own experience with several months of using an adjustable desk, I have to admit that, especially at first, I had to get used to standing. I felt the same discomfort during it as at a sold-out concert, where you can’t even move from your seat when you’re surrounded by people, namely back pain, which I tried to compensate in every possible way by shuffling on the spot or shifting my weight from one leg to the other. However, I soon began to observe myself how my body gets used to the new situation, adapts and allows me to stay on my feet for longer periods of time. Now I can say without exaggeration that this is one of the best investments I have made in the last few years.

London

The second technological matter is of a purely symbolic nature. This is a charging adapter for multiple devices at the same time. By no chance, nothing revolutionary and certainly not a flagship within the given segment. In short, an ordinary black adapter, which of course accompanied me on my first major holiday trip abroad after the end of covid. My friends and I went to London for a few days.

As a timid supporter of urbanism and British culture and a lover of the Five Guys restaurant chain, the English metropolis was a promised place. It wasn’t my first time, compared to the poor and somewhat chaotic student years, I set out this time with more balance, but above all armed with at least a general timetable. It paid off.

Red Dead Redepmtion 2

Players cannot complain about the lack of new and successful titles this year. Despite all the spider men, mustachioed plumbers or dungeons and dragons, I got to the long-delayed rest for the first time in the form of the western odyssey Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games from 2018.

As I get older and especially with my responsibilities, I find myself more and more often confronted with the unbearable length of some current video games, which, in an attempt to offer the hesitant player as much fun as possible, measured in hours, willingly slip into content ballast. I spent around 100 hours with the Red Dead Redemption sequel, without even one of them being redundant.

I believe that within the genre, I probably wouldn’t have been able to find adequate competition in the past five years, because Red Dead Redemption 2 remains an unsurpassed work in many ways, especially the illusion of a living and reactive world. To this day, I vividly remember how, without prior warning and especially without a dot on the map, I came across a row of trees lined with hanged men, whose bloody trail led me to a narrow forest path, which after a few tens of meters was blocked by bandits with a burning wagon pushed from a cliff, and so there was nothing left other than to fight your way out of the encirclement. I’ve never seen anything like it in a game with such an open and vast world.

So it’s no wonder that I ended my gaming year by re-watching the breathtaking first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI and analyzing nearly every shot in detail. With each subsequent project, the originally Scottish studio tries to move the bar of rendering the virtual world a significant step forward, which can be said only about the American studio Naughty Dog (Uncharted, The Last of Us) in the area of ​​expensive video game productions.



Why is GTA 6 coming out on PC later than on consoles? A former Rockstar employee revealed the details

Shortly after the release of the first trailer, rumors began to emerge that the release of a new GTA would be a major pop culture moment that only happens once every few years. Finally, back to current things, or past things if you like. If Red Dead Redemption 2 sometimes peeks out from your overflowing wishlist or you haven’t really bothered with the game yet, the long winter evenings are perfect for a quest to tame the wild west. As part of the Christmas discount events, you can buy the game from 330 crowns, depending on the preferred platform.

