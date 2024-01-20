Top 4 best BB creams and buying guide 2024

#Top #creams #buying #guide

BB cream is a real moisturizer and complexion makeup in a single step. It hydrates, unifies, corrects, protects and enhances the skin, providing a fresh, natural and luminous complexion. Whether for combination, dry, oily or normal skin, BB cream is an essential ally in the facial care and makeup routine. But how to choose the best BB cream? We give you our top 3 and good advice to choose the one that suits you best.

What is the best BB cream of 2023-2024? Our Top 4 of the best BB creams

Following this test, here are what we consider to be the best bb creams on the market:

To test the BB creams we purchased, we tried them all by applying them to our face every morning. This allowed us to see if the color matched well with the skin tone, to assess the ease of application and to judge the final effect on the skin (rough, soft, imperceptible appearance, etc.). Subsequently, we examined the effectiveness of the coverage of the BB cream (does it reduce redness and imperfections?), as well as the various benefits promised by the manufacturers (hydration, matte effect, smoothing, radiance, sun protection …). Finally, we analyzed the list of ingredients, paying particular attention to silicones (which block pores and prevent the skin from breathing) and potentially allergenic substances.

What is the best BB cream for sensitive skin? L’Eau Thermale Jonzac Perfect Skin (40 ml)

This cosmetic enriched with thermal water is suitable for the most delicate and even allergic skin. Thanks to its 3P complex, it targets three key elements of the face: complexion, skin texture and fineness. During our tests, we were seduced by its slightly iridescent finish which provides an effect of freshness, its long wear and its non-greasy texture. However, even the lightest shade seems a little too dark for very pale skin, giving a rather pronounced healthy glow. This cream also offers SPF10 sun protection. In addition, it is certified organic, and its formula does not contain silicone, alcohol, mineral oil or allergens. The only real downside is that it only comes in two shades.

Benefits :

Suitable for sensitive and allergic skin

Gives a freshness effect

Long lasting

Texture non grasse

Sun protection SPF10

Certified organic and correct composition

Disadvantages:

Lightest shade a little too dark for pale skin

Only available in two shades

Maybelline Dream BB Fresh (30 ml): a BB cream with sun protection (SPF30)

Highly appreciated in the world of beauty, this Maybelline BB cream offers easy application, with a natural and light result that our tests have confirmed. It enhances and highlights the complexion, while satisfyingly hydrating and leaving few demarcations. However, even if its coverage is appreciable and it offers SPF 30 sun protection, it struggles to effectively hide imperfections. Although its composition could be improved, it is silicone, paraben and allergen free. Unfortunately, although it comes in five shades, they are all quite light.

Benefits :

Sun protection SPF 30

Easy to apply with a light and natural finish

Satisfactory moisturizing power

Leaves little demarcation after application

Composition without silicone, paraben and allergen

Disadvantages:

The coverage doesn’t really hide imperfections

Only light shades

What is the best organic BB cream? Avril La BB Cream (30 ml): an exemplary composition

Equipped with 5-in-1 actions, this organic BB cream certified by Ecocert combines the benefits of jojoba oil, aloe vera, pomegranate oil and iris powder to unify, moisturize , purify and protect the skin, in particular thanks to its SPF 10 protection. Our tests revealed that it offers long-lasting hold, with very light coverage which still comfortably evens out the complexion, provided you use a little more of product than usual. However, it is unfortunate that it is only available in two shades.

Benefits :

5-in-1 action

Sun protection SPF 10

Excellent composition

Certified organic by the Ecocert label

Good hold throughout the day

Light coverage evens out the complexion

Disadvantages:

Need to use a large amount to fully cover the skin

Only available in two shades

How did we test the BB creams?

Reviewing BB creams is a meticulous process that requires careful attention to different aspects. To start, our testing process involves applying each BB cream in the morning to the face. This first step allows us to monitor the evolution of the product throughout the day and analyze its impact on the skin under realistic conditions.

The second step in our process is to observe whether the color of the BB cream matches the skin tone. It is crucial that the product blends harmoniously with the natural skin tone for an authentic look. In addition, we evaluate the ease of application of the product and the final result on the skin, whether plastered, smooth or invisible.

Next, we focus on the coverage of the BB cream. We look at whether the product is able to alleviate redness and breakouts, which is often a major concern for users of these products. A good BB cream should be able to camouflage imperfections without giving an artificial appearance to the skin.

As part of our tests, we do not neglect the various effects touted by the brands. This can be hydration, mattifying, smoothing, illuminating or sun protection. These features may be a plus for some users, depending on their specific skin care needs.

Finally, the composition of the BB cream is another fundamental aspect that we examine carefully. We pay particular attention to silicones, which are occlusive and prevent the skin from breathing, and to allergens which can cause unwanted skin reactions. Our goal is to recommend products that are not only effective, but also healthy and safe for the skin.

How to choose your bb cream?

In recent years, BB cream has made a notable entrance into the world of cosmetics. Standing out for its natural character and its proximity to skin care rather than traditional makeup, it attracts an increasingly wide audience. Opting for a BB cream is also a way to avoid the feeling of tightness that can sometimes be caused by using foundation. To help you navigate the vast choice of brands, we have put together some key selection criteria:

Composition: With the increase in debate regarding the use of potentially dangerous and harmful ingredients in cosmetics, it becomes difficult to remain indifferent. Therefore, we recommend, where possible, turning to more natural or organic options. It should be noted that the majority of tinted creams include titanium dioxide, a component currently at the center of multiple controversies. However, it is mainly its use in the form of nanoparticles in aerosol or consumer products that raises concerns.

Skin type: as with all facial care products, it is essential to adapt your choice to your skin type. People with dry skin will therefore favor moisturizing products, while those with oily skin will find satisfaction in mattifying creams. It is also possible to “personalize” the product by applying a base or day cream before makeup, and adding powder after applying the BB cream.

Shade: Since BB cream offers lighter coverage, lines are less noticeable than with foundation, allowing different shades to suit a wide variety of skin tones. However, to achieve a discreet and natural look, it is crucial to choose a color as close as possible to your natural skin tone. Brands are gradually expanding their color palette, although there is still room for improvement, especially among more natural brands.

What is a BB cream?

BB cream is a versatile product: a kind of tinted moisturizer that offers many benefits for the skin. It is suitable for all skin types: combination, dry or oily skin. Its fluid and light formula, enriched with moisturizing ingredients such as, for example, hyaluronic acid and shea, provides intense hydration to the epidermis, leaving it soft and hydrated.

In addition to its moisturizing properties, BB cream sometimes also has anti-aging effects. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging, while providing a natural glow to the skin. Thanks to its pigments and correctors, it evens out the complexion, camouflages dark circles and small imperfections, thus offering a perfect, flawless complexion.

The BB cream also acts as a makeup base, creating a smooth and velvety texture, while protecting the skin from external aggressions. It can be used alone or as a primer before applying foundation. Its mattifying effect helps control shine on combination to oily skin, while its melting texture offers a natural and luminous finish.

Available in different shades, from light to dark, the BB cream is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and mature skin. It can be applied with a brush, a sponge or simply with your fingers. Its bottle format makes it easy to use and its compactness makes it a practical product to take anywhere.

Why BB in BB cream?

The long (and English) version is “Blemish Balm Cream”, or “anti-imperfection balm” in French.

What is the difference between BB cream and CC cream or DD cream?

The CC cream (Color Control Cream) more specifically masks pigmentation defects, redness or dark circles, while the DD cream (Daily Defense Cream) contains a minimum SPF 25 sun protection, which is not systematically the case in BB creams.

How to choose the right shade of BB cream?

To choose the right shade of BB cream, the first step is to determine your skin undertone. To do this, observe the color of your wrist veins: if they are blue or purple, your undertone is cold; if they are green or olive, your undertone is warm.

Next, match your shade of BB cream to the color of your face and neck, especially where the jawline meets the neck. There should be no perceptible demarcation to ensure a natural result.

Also note that some brands offer a range of varied shades of BB cream. For example, Erborian offers shades ranging from Light to Caramel. For black skin, brands like Kielh’s, Garnier or The Body Shop offer dark shades.

Finally, don’t forget that the final result may vary depending on the application and the texture of the BB cream. So, the best way to choose is always to test the product before purchasing.

Does BB cream hide wrinkles? What is the best anti-aging BB cream?

BB cream can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with its hydrating formula and anti-aging ingredients. However, it is important to note that it does not completely eliminate them.

It works by hydrating the skin and making it smoother, which can make wrinkles appear less visible. In addition, some BB creams contain specific ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, known for its plumping action and its power to reduce the signs of skin aging.

Certain BB creams, such as Garnier’s Skinactive BB Cream Classic, enriched with aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, are particularly recommended for their anti-wrinkle action.

However, for a more pronounced anti-wrinkle action, it may be advisable to use a specific anti-wrinkle cream in addition to a BB cream.

What is a non-comedogenic BB cream?

A non-comedogenic BB cream is a beauty product that does not clog the skin’s pores. It is specifically designed to minimize the risk of formation of comedones, namely blackheads and whiteheads. This feature is particularly sought after by people with oily or acne-prone skin, as comedogenic products can aggravate these problems. Non-comedogenic BB creams provide all the standard benefits of a classic BB cream, like hydration, even skin tone and sun protection, without the risk of clogging pores. They are generally formulated without heavy oils and with non-irritating ingredients.

Who invented BB cream?

BB Cream was apparently invented by the German Christine Schrammek in 1967 for her patients who had undergone cosmetic surgery. It especially took off on the Japanese and South Korean markets in the 1980s, when it was made thinner and lighter, and only arrived in European markets in the 2000s. It is the Erborian brand which claims to be the first French BB Cream, in 2009. Since then, more than 35 brands have created their own BB Cream.

Thank you to Selectos for having tested numerous BB creams to be able to do this impartial test of the different cosmetics, in order to advise you on the best creams.