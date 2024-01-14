Top 5 Bootable USB Stick Creation Software – PCW

#Top #Bootable #USB #Stick #Creation #Software #PCW

There are several solutions if you want to create a bootable USB stick for installing an operating system or repairing your computer. We show you the best five alternatives.

If you want to test how a Linux distribution works, or if you want to install Windows on a PC, the Rasperry Pi gets a new task and you need to make a new “memory card” for it, then the easiest way to do this is to make a bootable USB stick or memory card. In this case, it is not enough to copy the files to the data medium, but it is also necessary to prepare it for starting the PC – and for this you will need special software. In this article, we show five good (and mostly free) alternatives, but of course you can also try other applications.

What you must pay attention to is that you save the data from the stick or memory card before using the programs presented in the article, because all the data on them will be lost during the process.

1. Rufus

It probably won’t come as a surprise to many that we start the line with Rufus; which of course is not a coincidence, this application is considered one of the most popular today. In theory, it doesn’t matter whether you want to write an ISO file to a USB stick or a memory card, and it doesn’t matter what the ISO contains either: it can contain a Windows installer, Raspberry OS or even some live Linux system. The structure of Rufus is simple, and its management is therefore very easy – but we can set some options (e.g. file format, cluster size). Windows image files also have a useful extra, namely that you can bypass the hardware requirements provided by Windows 11 or the fact that you can only install the system with an online connection by placing a tick.

Download

BalenaEtcher

The truth is that making a bootable USB stick is never too complicated, but if you want to fully maximize the user experience, we recommend BalenaEtcher. The program has an elegant, clean interface, and you can create your startup key in just three clicks. After selecting the downloaded file or the URL, you must enter the target device (or not even that, since the app recognizes it by itself if only a suitable storage device is connected to the machine), and then simply click the Flash button. Everything else is taken care of by BalenaEtcher, which even does a quick check after copying the files to make sure everything is in order.

Download

UNetbootin

This software is primarily intended for those who want to try a Linux distribution. For them, UNetbootin definitely simplifies the process to the extent that you don’t even have to worry about downloading the installer ISO file. The program will download this by itself after you have selected the distribution you want to use from a list. The list is quite extensive and includes rarer variants such as Tails. In addition, you can create some free system tools (e.g. Kaspersky Rescue Disk, Parted Magic) used to fix PC software problems with it. The application is available not only for Windows, but also for Linux and macOS.

Download

MultiBootUSB

It is a tool very similar to UNetbootin, the biggest trick of which is that it can install more than one live system on the same USB stick, as long as there is enough free capacity on the stick. The storage of the systems on the data medium is separated as much as possible, so it is possible to install it later and even to remove an existing system without further ado. As an extra, we can also request an installation that loads the systems on the stick in the QEMU virtual environment, without restarting the computer.

Download

PowerISO

One of the most knowledgeable and therefore the most complex software is PowerISO, which we included in this compilation primarily because it works in both directions: i.e. you can use it not only to create a bootable USB stick or DVD, but also to to create an ISO file from them that you can write back at any time later. PowerISO is therefore ideal for a complete backup of systems running from removable media – for example, before major updates. Another interesting feature of the program is that, by combining the two functions, it also offers the possibility to directly edit ISO files – in return, however, you will be charged if you work with files larger than 300 MB.

Download