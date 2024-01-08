Top analyst warns of hard decline of major altcoin – BLOX

#Top #analyst #warns #hard #decline #major #altcoin #BLOX

Popular pseudonymous analyst Rekt Capital warns of a sharp decline in Ethereum-based Chainlink (LINK). According to the analyst, LINK has moved below a diagonal support line of a rising channel. Now, according to Rekt Capital, it must hold support around $13.50 to survive.

Chainlink in trouble

“LINK: rejected by the base of the structure. This means that a downward breakout of the blue market structure has been confirmed. As a result, LINK will likely fall to the bottom of the red area.

The currency must maintain its current price level to prevent worse,” said Rekt Capital.

At the time of writing, Chainlink is clocking in at a price of $13.46. This means that the currency has fallen by 10.63 percent over the past seven days.

However, in the past hour, the project has increased by 1.75 percent. The currency may be able to pick up the positive momentum again, but that remains to be seen.

Rekt Capital is positive about Bitcoin in 2024

The analyst is positive about Bitcoin for 2024. For Bitcoin, Rekt Capital predicts a parabolic rise in the coming year, especially after the halving scheduled for April has taken place.

The halving will halve the block reward for miners. In the past, a bull market always started after every halving. So we could see a similar pattern this time.

Rekt Capital seems to be focusing on this.

“BTC: the time for a pre-halving correction is running out (orange). Then it’s time for the pre-halving rally (light blue). Then the pre-halving dip (blue circle). Then the post-halving re-accumulation (red). Followed by the parabolic post-halving increases (green),” said Rekt Capital.

What do you think? Will Bitcoin actually start a new parabolic rise in 2024?