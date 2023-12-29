Top chef resigns after hazing at prestigious Hôtel Du Palais | Abroad

#Top #chef #resigns #hazing #prestigious #Hôtel #Palais

Biarritz – Commotion in Biarritz. Following the humiliating hazing of a young assistant, French top chef Aurélien Largeau has resigned from the Michelin-starred restaurant named after him in the prestigious Hôtel Du Palais.

Since December 21, chef Aurélien Largeau is no longer at the head of La Table d’Aurélien Largeau, the star restaurant located in the Hôtel Du Palais in the popular southern French seaside resort of Biarritz. Largeau himself stepped aside, it now appears, after it was leaked that a humiliating hazing had taken place in the restaurant earlier in the month.

‘Baptismal rite’

Let’s go back to December 2. About thirty people – including Largeau – are working in the kitchens of the luxurious establishment when a young assistant is tied naked to a chair as a ‘baptismal ritual’. The young man is forced to have an apple stuffed into his mouth, like a carrot between his buttocks, and to remain there for hours.

All this was revealed by images of the incident, which were posted on social media and reached the board of the Hyatt Group, the hotel’s operator. “Due to our company policy and out of respect for the privacy of all involved, we cannot comment further on this matter,” it said in a statement. “But the incident did not reflect the strong values ​​we stand for. The right decisions have now been made and the safety and well-being of our colleagues, guests and partners will always remain our highest priorities.”

Formidable team

Largeau denied the accusations against him and even called them “slanderous and false, a monstrous attack on his honor and that of his formidable team.” Yet earlier this month he decided to leave the restaurant.

The victim of the hazing has not filed a complaint (for the time being), but according to French media the local court has started a preliminary investigation into possible assault and violence.

