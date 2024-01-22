Top favorite Morocco suffers damage, Hugo Broos and South Africa win the African Cup

#Top #favorite #Morocco #suffers #damage #Hugo #Broos #South #Africa #win #African #Cup

Morocco, one of the big favorites in the Africa Cup, has lost its first points. Despite an early lead, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against a brave Congo. Hugo Broos is again competing for the marbles with South Africa after a clear three-pointer.

If Congo did not yet know that Morocco is one of the big favorites to win the African Cup, it was clear after a few minutes.

After a first warning from En-Nesyri, Achraf Hakimi was able to open the scoring after just 6 minutes. The PSG player was completely free on a corner kick and was able to score immediately with a volley.

Morocco looked for more, but the Atlas Lions’ momentum was disrupted by an elbow strike from ex-Standard player Selim Amallah.

The ball hit the spot for Congo, but because victim Henock Inonga was bleeding heavily from the head, Cédric Bakambu had to wait 10 minutes before he could take the penalty. Too much time to think? Bakambu aimed the penalty on the outside of the post.

Morocco’s lead was still on the scoreboard, but the belief in a smooth victory was somewhat gone. In the second half the Congolese became increasingly dangerous.

Fifteen minutes before the end, Congo got what it deserved. Substitute Silas Katompa scored the equalizer. Morocco could even thank goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for saving a point from the confrontation. A hard shot from Mayele was just tapped over the bar.

Morocco is not yet certain of the next round, although it does have its fate in its own hands in its last group match against Zambia. Congo also has a chance to reach the knockout phase for the 4th time in a row.

South Africa is fully participating in group E again. After the defeat against Mali, Hugo Broos’ team played hard against Namibia.

Namibia had won its first match, but was already on the canvas halfway through.

Old acquaintance Percy Tau opened the score from the spot, Zwane deepened the score and Maseko recorded the 4-0 final score fifteen minutes before the end.