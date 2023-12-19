Top game ‘The Talos Principle 2’ offers brilliant environmental puzzles and a compelling story | Games

#Top #game #Talos #Principle #offers #brilliant #environmental #puzzles #compelling #story #Games

game reviewHumanity has long been extinct, and robots roam the planet. Not Terminators, but intelligent beings that behave like humans. This is the intriguing setting of top game ‘The Talos Principle 2’, which links philosophical issues to brilliant environmental puzzles.

‘The Talos Principle 2’ got somewhat buried last month among some blockbusters, but we would still like to put this special game in the spotlight. This philosophical puzzle adventure is simply fantastic in many ways. You don’t have to have played the first game to understand the story, because you get a short or long summary if you want.

The adventure takes place in the future, in a time where humanity is extinct. The climate conferences turned out to be a lot of blah blah and not much boom boom, and we just messed around until the clincher ‘it’s not five to twelve, it’s five after twelve’ was milked so fiercely until our clock stopped ticking.

New people

You play this game as robot 1K, the thousandth ‘new human’. It goes like this: when humanity was in danger of going under, a scientist put into action a plan to make robots self-learning so that they could inherit the earth. Through simulations they could learn to become independent and think in a problem-solving manner, which after many discussions resulted in a new society in the city of New Jerusalem.

And so you are the thousandth resident, while the plan was to have a society with exactly a thousand individuals. So mission accomplished, and that should be celebrated. But during the festivities, a strange party pooper suddenly shows up, leading 1K and other characters to a place with a mysterious ‘mega structure’.

Puzzles

A large part of the game consists of solving environmental puzzles such as those in the simulation. You will find them in areas that are closed off from the normal game world with force fields, so you don’t run the risk of getting mixed up in puzzles. The issues are becoming increasingly extensive. So in the beginning you just have a few cubes to move and jump on, or a tripod to redirect a beam of light.

A little later you place such a tripod on a cube on top of a fan hole, after which you activate the air flow with a switch and the tripod can emit a beam of light a few meters above the ground. A little later you can use a prism to merge different light rays into a new color to open certain gates, you can play with gravity or you can teleport. In terms of difficulty, the puzzles vary from quite easy to quite difficult, but in the latter case the satisfaction if you succeed is of course correspondingly – for a while, at least.

Morality

But ‘The Talos Principle’ offers much more than just puzzles. You walk through beautiful environments and the story is just very intriguing. Moreover, it is cleverly told so that you may ask questions such as ‘what is humanity?’ or ‘what does it mean to be part of a community?’ on your plate, plus a series of moral themes. And without the tone of the game necessarily having to be very serious. On the contrary, there are even some very funny jokes, including in the numerous dialogues full of choices.

The robots seem particularly human, they have their own character and their own opinion. And since the establishment of New Jerusalem with its thousand inhabitants is regarded by many as an almost religious dogma, there are others who clearly think so. This layering and depth gives the game its own unique look, and all those choices also offer multiple possible endings.

Verdict: 9/10

The game has no real downsides, provided of course you like those environmental puzzles. You really have to make an effort to find a few small points for improvement. This way you can easily switch between first-person and third-person perspective, and actions with tripods are a bit more difficult in first-person view. Here and there the dialogue or voice is a bit lacking, or the graphics sputter a bit, but that is negligible.

The renditions are mostly excellent, as is the rest of the audio. Graphically, this game is also often a gem and it also plays seamlessly on the Steam Deck. And that for a reasonable price too! Recommended!

The game is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

