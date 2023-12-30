Top scorers 2023: the table and what games are pending for Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

#Top #scorers #table #games #pending #Cristiano #Ronaldo #Harry #Kane #Kylian #Mbappé #Erling #Haaland #FOOTBALLINTERNATIONAL

During the year 2023, the network has not stopped vibrating with the goals that have been scored in the world of football. As we approach the end of the year, the top scorers table still has a chance to be updated. Although many footballers are already focused on next season, some are still looking to establish themselves as the main scorers. Prominent examples include Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, who are all locked in a competition for the title of top scorers. In the following Depor note, you can review the goals table, identify who the ‘killers’ of the moment are and discover who could be the winner of this prestigious competition.

The numerical record is simply a metric for the prominent Portuguese footballer; this does not prevent him from competing with noticeably younger players internationally. As we remember, last Tuesday, December 26, Ronaldo took a crucial step by placing himself in first position in the fight to be the top scorer in 2023, just a few days before the end of the year.

It may interest you

Benzema, from heaven to hell: closes his social networks in the face of harsh criticism

In the 5-2 victory against Marcelo Gallardo’s Al Ittihad, the Al Nassr star scored two goals, displacing two outstanding forwards and moving closer to establishing himself as the leader. Players like Harry Kane (57 games) and Kylian Mbappé (53 games) with Bayern Munich and PSG, respectively, are very close, both exceeding the 50-goal mark, just like the Portuguese.

So far, no player has secured the honorary title of top scorer in the current calendar year, as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland joins the list, who has accumulated an outstanding number of goals, but is injured until January.

It may interest you

Loose on the spot: the stars who will end their contract and will be free by 2024

How many goals does Cristiano Ronaldo have in 2023?

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to set new records and challenge the notion that age can be an obstacle to his performance. So far this year, he has achieved a remarkable total of 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 games. His outstanding performance not only translates into impressive numbers, but also once again confirms his pivotal role as a key player for Al Nassr throughout 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who is the only player who could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in goals?

Erling Haaland, the Manchester City forward, is presented as the only player with the potential to surpass the Portuguese from Al Nassr in terms of performance, given that his team has a game in hand this year in the Premier League. However, the Norwegian is currently affected by an injury that makes it difficult for him to participate on the field of play.

It is relevant to highlight that the ‘Android’ has managed to score 50 goals in the year 2023, considering both his contributions with the club and the Norwegian national team. It is worth mentioning that he could not participate in any Club World Cup match.

Haaland has not played for Manchester City since the beginning of December. (Photo: Manchester City)

What games do Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé have left in 2023?

The year 2023 is not over yet and there are some crucial matches left that will determine who will become the top scorer of the year. In the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, he still has to play a match where he could secure the lead and finish as this year’s top scorer. The Al Nassr team will face Al Taawon this Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 pm (Peru time) in another round of the Saudi Arabian First Division. This match takes on special relevance for CR7, since, if he wins, his team would be four points behind the leader, Al Hilal, who has 50 points.

Harry Kane (57 games) and Kylian Mbappé (53 games), with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, also top the table to be the top scorer in 2023. However, this duo no longer has the chance to recover. the privileged position, given that their clubs will not officially compete again until 2024.

Why won’t Cristiano Ronaldo win the 2023-24 Golden Boot?

Undoubtedly, the year 2023 has been more notable for Ronaldo compared to 2022. Currently, he is among the most notable goal scorers in the history of the sport. Despite remaining the player with the most goals scored (53 in 2023), he is excluded from this competition. The reason behind this exclusion is that the award is only awarded to players who excel in European leagues. As he is widely known, currently, the “Commander” participates as a player in Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

How is the 2023 scorers table going?

PositionPlayersTeamNationalityGoals1°Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrPortugal532°Harry KaneBayern MunichEngland523°Kylian MbappéPSGFrance524°Erling HaalandManchester CityNorway505°Garbhan CoughlanCashmere TechnicalIreland416°Dénis BouangaLos Angeles FCGabon407°German CanoFluminense Football ClubA Argentina408°Barnabás VargasFerencvárosi Torna ClubHungary399°Romelu LukakuRomeBelgium3910°Santiago GiménezFeyenoordMexico39

Receive our newsletter: we will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU