Top US and Chinese Military Officials Speak for the First Time

The military leaders of the United States (US) and China met for the first time in more than a year, on Thursday (21/12), discussing “a number of regional and global security issues,” including maintaining direct lines of communication, US military officials said.

This was the first meeting between US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Q. Brown and General Liu Zhenli, chief of the People’s Liberation Army Joint Staff Department, since Brown took office in October, the statement said.

In their video conference Thursday, Brown and Liu “discussed the importance of working together to handle competition responsibly, avoid miscalculations, and maintain open and direct lines of communication,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Jereal Dorsey, a spokesman for the Joint Staff.

Brown also reiterated the importance of China’s military engagement in in-depth dialogue to avoid misunderstandings.

“(Brown) reiterated the importance of holding bilateral Defense Policy Coordination Talks. “Apart from that, we also held negotiations on a Military Maritime Consultative Agreement, and opened lines of communication between the two parties, the US Indo-Pacific Commander and the PLA East and South,” said Dorsey.

Normal communication channels between the militaries of the world’s two largest economies were cut by China in August 2022, when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing considers part of mainland China. [ps/jm]

