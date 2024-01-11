Top year for museums, but also financial concerns

#Top #year #museums #financial #concerns

ANPMuseum de Fundatie in Zwolle

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 01:37

The museums had a great year last year, if you judge by the 9.5 million people who visited there with a museum card. The number of visits with such a card is a good indication of the total museum visit, Trouw reports on the basis of the Museum Association, which issues the card.

Definitive figures are not yet available, but it is expected that a total of 29 to 32 million people went to a museum. That is approximately the same number as in record year 2019, just before the corona closures.

Yet financial concerns are increasing, such as at the Art Museum in The Hague and the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden. At the end of last year, the Cobra Museum in Amstelveen was narrowly saved from bankruptcy by a wealthy businessman and De Fundatie in Zwolle reported a deficit of 9 tons.

Costs rise

“Personnel and energy costs are rising, inflation is sky high,” says Vera Carasso, director of the Museum Association and the Museum Card Foundation. “You cannot make your entrance tickets much more expensive, then visitors will ultimately stay away. Moreover, those tickets are only a percentage of the income. Without subsidies, the museums really cannot survive. Not even museums with a million visitors.”

She is critical of the level of subsidies for museums. “For years they have not received enough inflation adjustment on the subsidies, especially in recent years this has been completely disproportionate and it was clear that this would cause problems.”