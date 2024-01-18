Topic: 10 Best Soundtracks of 2023

#Topic #Soundtracks

Film music is inextricably linked to the film and fundamentally shapes the overall impression the viewer gets from the film. Try to think of John Williams’ immortal theme from Star Wars, for example, and you immediately have a completely different movie. Not everyone opens Spotify as soon as the end credits start, but a high-quality soundtrack will settle in your head at least for a while. Let’s look back at the past year 2023 and you might find that soundtracks aren’t as bad as they’ve been made out to be in recent years. Do not take the following order as a “best of”, but as a list of what should not escape your attention. The films and their soundtracks are ranked according to the date of their world premiere.

Creed III, Joseph Shirley

I have a weakness for boxing movies. They’re similar to each other, you can’t think of anything new in them, but when it comes to the drama between the main protagonists, the training montage and the final showdown, they’ve got me covered. And the same goes for their music. Of course, everyone knows the immortal melody from Rocky “Gonna Fly Now” by Bill Conti, and we expect something similar in every boxing ring movie. The question is, did we get that in Creed III? The music for the first two parts was composed by Ludwig Göransson, whom I already praise here in connection with the brilliant Oppenheimer, and he did a great job. However, relative newcomer Joseph Shirley (Jackass Forever, TV’s Mandalorian) was in charge of the third part, and I didn’t trust him at all. But as it usually happens with the outsiders, he won his place in the list of the most interesting soundtracks convincingly in the end, although it was not a quick KO.

Make no mistake, we’re talking about the original soundtrack here, not the throbbing African-American song soundtrack from rapper J. Cole’s Dreamville Records. Although Shirley takes inspiration from them too. And what training load did Shirley prepare for us on her album? He starts off pretty sharp (Run It Suite – Vocal Version) to remind us who Creed is and why you should keep your fingers crossed for him. Subsequently, however, he dives into the interior of the two main heroes and, using a guitar motif, introduces you to the ambitions of both fighters (Adonis and Damian). He continues his study of human emotions hidden behind soaked muscles in other songs, but when you’re about to throw in the towel, he suddenly unleashes breathtaking monumental anthems (Showtime Promo, Viene por Sangre). And during the training montage (Training Montage), he will win you over for good. Bottom line, for Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, Shirley provided a soundtrack that will instantly make you want to renew your gym membership.

Best Song: Showtime Promo

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan & The Three Musketeers: Milady by Guillaume Roussel

The French composer Guillaume Roussel gradually worked his way up from television production to film production, on both sides of the Atlantic. I don’t want to say that he hasn’t made it to the first league of composers yet, but he still has relatively few notches on his stock (3 days to kill, Death’s Head). On the other hand, he had a lot to do in 2023 – in addition to the fourth (and completely unnecessary) Expendables, where he replaced Brian Tyler, and one French family comedy, he also composed music for a new version of The Three Musketeers. If you haven’t seen it yet, then do so immediately, because it definitely deserves your attention.

It’s about two films (D’Artagnan and Milady) forming one complete story, that’s why I take both soundtracks as one. If we were to introduce a category for the biggest surprise of the year, I would not hesitate to put Guillaume Roussel’s music for this incredibly successful historical adventure in first place. This is one of those cases where film and music set a very high bar and don’t step on each other’s feet. The very first track (Bois Saint-Sulpice) sets you perfectly in the mood for the best of adventure film music full of unexpected variations and instruments (including a dulcimer!). Roussel’s work with strings clearly demands attention, whether it is a tension building (La cour des Mousquetaires, Citadelle), a love scene (D’Artagnan et Constance, Les démons d’Athos, Una mour maudit) or a downright heroic mode ( La lettre de Buckingham, Le feu qui te consumera). True, sometimes Roussel slips into stretching and a certain repetition reminiscent of Hans Zimmer’s digital autopilot, but this does not detract from the complexity of the “double album”.

Best Song: La lettre de Buckingham

He’s afraid, Bobby Krlic

The second relative newcomer in our ranking and at the same time a representative of horror music. In 2019, Bobby Krlic composed the music for Ari Aster’s bizarre Solstice, and in 2023 they collaborated again for another joint film On se bojí. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the hauntingly dreamy allegory of childhood trauma has confused a lot of viewers and critics alike, and not everyone was as excited about it as I was. But when it comes to the soundtrack, I can confidently rank it among the best of last year. Why? Because he’s weird. After all, how could he not be when he discusses the feelings of the protagonist, whose insides are anything but normal.

The terrifyingly fascinating Odyssey of a grown man with a soul and the problems of a little boy was successfully transferred from the screen to Krlic’s album. And you will be afraid. The melodies are close to cacophony (Always with Water) and will give you chills. The long passages are suddenly cut through by a sound that lifts you out of your chair. However, Krlic has managed to keep the musical haunting at bay perhaps more than Aster’s own film – his album is interesting, there are blessedly many musical motifs and they don’t tend to repeat themselves. And they put together an imaginary haunted house full of musical doors that you’ll want to explore as you wonder what’s behind them. And you will fear it.

Best Song: Stuck Outside

Indiana Jones and the Tool of Fate, John Williams

In the long-awaited last adventure of the intrepid archaeologist, not only Harrison Ford returned, but also Spielberg’s court composer John Williams. However, he celebrated his 91st birthday last year, so it was a bit of a wait to see if his age and health would allow him to sit down to the sheet music. After all, even the “much younger” Steven Spielberg (77) left the director’s chair to James Mangold, so why couldn’t Williams do the same? Although he initially considered it, he finally declared that if he could return to Ford, so could he. For the last time. And we can state that the result exceeded all expectations. Regardless of your impression of the film, the latest Williams soundtrack is absolutely famous. And I don’t just mean the theme itself (“The Raiders March”) composed in 1981 for Raiders of the Lost Ark. Of course, as soon as it is heard in the film and on the album, the real adventurous atmosphere smelling of the exotic will suddenly breathe on you. But the soundtrack to Destiny’s Child offers much more than just rehashing the music of the previous works.

In many ways he goes his own way and ventures into the unknown just like the Indy. The very first track (Prologue to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) takes you through several new melodies in a familiar orchestral arrangement full of strings and brass. You will wait in vain for the central motif here, and that’s only good. Williams knows how to properly work with dynamics. First he prefers to introduce you to newly composed music (Helena’s Theme) and only then to serve you what you are waiting for (Germany, 1944). Another gem is waiting for you in the song Auction at Hotel L’Atlantique, whose imagination and playfulness far surpasses its own (albeit successful) scene from the film. And so it goes until the last song, when Indy and Williams say goodbye to you. For good. And you will already know at that moment that even after four albums, Williams was able to surprise you with his creative invention, and if the film didn’t turn out exactly as you imagined, the soundtrack will amply compensate you. The farewell of the brilliant composer John Williams to the author’s work thus exceeded all expectations.

Best Song: Auction at Hotel L’Atlantique

The Boy and the Heron, Dzó Hisaishi

I don’t want to say that the soundtrack to Hayao Miyazaki’s magical animation The Boy and the Heron by Joe Hisaishi got into our top 10 purely on merit, but it is true. After all, for the several dozen films that this old matador of music for anime films and series of Studio Ghibli has composed, he undoubtedly deserves your attention. My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke Journey to Fantasy… all these gems are accompanied by the magical music of Joe Hisaishi. But that doesn’t mean his latest soundtrack doesn’t stand on its own. Exactly opposite.

The simple notes of the piano will enchant you and guide you through the whole album. Where other composers work with huge musical arrangements, Hisaishi is content with simplicity to achieve monumentality (Gray Heron). Due to the anime films for which they are intended, his albums are characterized by short compositions, which places great demands on the composer, as he must capture everything essential in a relatively short time. Basically, a few notes (Adolescence) are enough for Hisaishi to do this on his last album. And therein lies his genius, because in those few notes with the help of two or three instruments he can tell absolutely everything (The Last Smile).

Best Song: The Curse of the Gray Heron

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

If you felt that Christopher Nolan’s films were inextricably linked to Hans Zimmer’s music, that’s not entirely true. Before Zimmer there was David Julyan (Memento, The Perfect Trick) and after him Ludwig Göransson (Creed, Black Panther). He had already worked with Nolan on Tenet, and apparently the movie magician Nolan was so pleased that he also entrusted Oppenheimer to him. And the Swedish composer repaid him with a piece of music that perfectly fits Nolan’s intense audiovisual style, which tends to drive the viewer as deeply as possible into the seat. After all, he just received a Golden Globe for his soundtrack full of extreme musical contrasts (from a nuclear fission reaction to the unexpectedly inner tones of human feelings and emotions).

As you listen to each track, you’ll feel like you’re sitting right behind Oppenheimer and hearing the music playing in his mind. Göransson has created a number of fantastic musical motifs for such difficult-to-grasp subjects as the laws and theories of physics (Quantum Mechanics, Gravity Swallows Light), so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it increased interest in physics in the same way that Top Gun did in America’s youth in joining the army. If you were surprised in the film that Nolan deliberately did not use any music for the nuclear test itself and let the audience drown in the nuclear explosion in complete silence, you will not mind at all on the album. The soundtrack to Oppenheimer offers several great alternatives in this direction, listening to which you will think you are hearing the splitting of an atom (Fission, Manhattan Project). In an imaginary contradiction to all those physics melodies, Göransson nevertheless realizes that Oppenheimer is a story about people and not about atoms, which is why his album is also full of wonderful human passages (Meeting Kitty, Destroyer of Worlds and Oppenheimer).

Best Song: Destroyer Of Worlds

Creator, Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer used to be synonymous with a composer whose every new soundtrack you simply had to have. Pieces like Skála, Pearl Harbor, Gladiator or Pirates of the Caribbean are absolute genre classics and have their indelible place in the golden fund of film music. But the amount of music Zimmer produced, along with the expansion (meaning copying) of his signature style across all film genres, has also brought with it a certain decline in the high standard Zimmer once offered. That’s why I approached his soundtrack to The Creator without much expectation. And it turned out to be a very pleasant experience, far surpassing the qualities of the Gareth Edwards film itself.

If in The Three Musketeers I praised that film and music go hand in hand at a very high level, it didn’t quite work out in The Creator. Even more surprising is the music, which once again confirms to you that Zimmer can live up to his reputation at any time. When he wants to. And with the creator, he obviously wanted it. Although the beginning (They’re Not People) does not offer anything very interesting and works only with ambient music without a significant motive, the next track (A Place in the Sky) immediately demands your attention with its choice of non-traditional melodies and instruments. Of course, underneath all that interesting, there is still his Zimmerian sound ballast, which he pours out of his sleeve in every film, but in a few songs he manages to squeeze out incredible emotions (Heaven, True Love), which sovereignly defends his position as a film music legend.

Best Song: True Love

Dawn, Simon Goff

The representative of Czech meadows and groves in the field of film music is the soundtrack to the film Úsvit. Director Matěj Chlupáček chose the British musician and composer Simon Goff for his new film, who will prove to you that quality film music can also be composed for Czech films. You just have to do a little searching. And be patient. A successful period drama cut with a detective plot with Eliška Křenková in the lead role, it clearly claims to have quality musical accompaniment, and thanks to Simon Goff, it also got it. One would like to write that Goff used the experience gained from musical collaboration with Jóhann Jóhannsson (Theory of Everything, Sicario) and especially Hildur Guðnadóttir, with whom he collaborated on Joker and Chernobyl, for which they were rewarded with a Grammy award. But I don’t want to take away from him the credit for the great score for Dawn.

It cannot be denied that Goff is an excellent violist, so no one will be surprised that the central motif was composed by Goff for the viola. The only negative of the soundtrack is the sad fact that Goff didn’t compose much of the original music and some of the songs come from his older album Vale from 2021, which director Matěj Chlupáček fell in love with so much that he wanted to have it in the film at all costs. But if you forgive them for this cheating, you will get captivating music ideally suited to the contrast between virgin Slovak nature and the active hand of human civilization transforming everything around it beyond recognition in the course of progress. Otherwise, consider Jan Šléska and his brilliant Bod obnovy as a representative of Czech film music.

Best Song: Opening credits

The Killer, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

We’ve been waiting three years for David Fincher’s new film, and a lot was expected after the biopic Manko. Just not what we ended up getting. Instead of the dark interior confession of an assassin, Fincher mischievously served us something completely different, and for many it meant disappointment. But it wouldn’t be Fincher if he didn’t play a little with the viewer in this comic book adaptation and deliberately lead them by the nose. And for that, his favorite musicians from Nine Inch Nails – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – served him. The two have been involved in film music for many years and have worked on every Fincher film since The Social Network (2010). But don’t confuse their music for The Killer with The Smiths songs that Michael Fassbender’s character plays at work. That’s a whole other chapter.

The killer of Reznor and Ross is somewhere else. Just as Fassbender’s acting (intentionally!) creaks against his inner monologues, so will your idea of ​​what music for such a film should sound like at first. The result served by Reznor and Ross resembles a picnic with paper coasters and silver cutlery. Their music is anything but dark, fateful, depressing or brutal. In short, nothing that one would expect from an album called Zabiják. The central theme itself (The Killer) may still fulfill this category, but then the soundtrack “launches” into the melancholic corners of the feelings and thoughts of Fassbender’s strange professional (The Hideout). Of course, slimy, disgusting and corrupt things will also appear (Stick To The Plan, The Brute Pt 1 and 2) and will shock you, among other things, by blending film sounds into film music, but they won’t be any more conciliatory to the listener than the album as a whole. And for that, Reznor and Ross deserve your attention.

Best song: Fuck.

All my life, Matthias Weber

German composer Matthias Weber mainly composes music for television. Of course, that’s not a bad business card in itself, but let’s face it, you simply don’t notice those TV tunes much during simultaneous mobile phone calls and other normal household activities. On the other hand, Weber has tried his hand at composing for Hollywood blockbusters alongside Hans Zimmer (Pearl Harbor) and Trevor Jones (League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), so he’s already earned his spurs in film music. Still, his soundtrack to the captivating high-altitude drama Whole Life goes far beyond his regular work. He managed to connect with the dramatic poetics of the director Hans Steinbichler and together with him tell the story of an ordinary man for whom the mountains became his destiny.

For his central motifs, instead of sweeping orchestral music full of brass instruments or a hundred-member choir, he used simple melodies played on piano, violin or cello. But they are brilliant enough to crush you with doom long after the last notes are played. The very first song (Young Egger) resonates with you and emotionally sets you up for a deep musical experience. And this applies to practically all individual songs and the entire album as a whole. As you go through Egger’s life, you’ll pass incredibly catchy tunes (Independence) and wonder what the hell caught your eye (Marie). This life journey was clearly successful in terms of film and music.

Best song: Independence