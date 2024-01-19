Torreira announced the club he wants to play for – Last Minute Sports News

Galatasaray player Lucas Torreira talked about his future in the podcast he participated in.

The experienced midfielder said that his dream is to play for Boca Juniors one day.

“Transformation to South America is approaching”

Lucas Torreira spoke on Damian Herrera’s podcast. The 27-year-old actor said that his return to South America was approaching and that he was missing his family and homeland.

One of my biggest dreams is to play for Boca Juniors. We are meeting with Riquelme. I have been in Europe for many years. I miss my home and being close to my family. I believe that everything will happen at the right time, my return to South America is also approaching. Even though I had meetings with South American teams last year, it was time to be in Galatasaray. I am grateful to the club I am at now, Galatasaray and all the people there, and I have a contract with the club until 2026.

Won the championship in his first year at Galatasaray

Lucas Torreira was transferred from Arsenal to Galatasaray last season for a transfer fee of 6 million Euros.

While the star player became an indispensable member of the team in his first year, he also won the Super League championship.

