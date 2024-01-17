TORRENTIAL RAIN – Material damage recorded

The debris from the sheets that flew away were collected.

The wind and heavy rain during the night of Monday caused significant material damage in the capital and the outskirts.

Part of our roofs blew away because of this heavy rainstorm with the wind which was also blowing very strongly. The house was flooded and it took us a lot of time to get the water out,” saddens Antsa Andriambahiny, a resident of Anosiala. On the night of Monday, January 15, the rain lasted until almost 12 o’clock. At the beginning, the strong wind threatened all the roofs, which caused this significant material damage. Almost all districts of the city have fallen under water, especially in the lower part of the city. In Antsa Andriambahiny’s family, the children didn’t even go to school yesterday because all their clothes were soaked.

That night was not at all easy for this family who had to go out in the dark with the rain not stopping to collect the debris from the roofs that flew into the air. “We went out in the night (editor’s note: Monday night) towards the rice fields to collect the metal sheets for fear that the thieves would take them,” continues the mother. Water eventually invaded the house, preventing the occupants of the house from sleeping. All the belongings had to be moved from the place where the roof had torn off and, indeed, the place to sleep was very tight.

When water came inside the houses, it took several hours to evacuate it. In addition, the suffering of these families is increasing. “Most of the sheets that came off are damaged and can no longer be reattached. Moving elsewhere is not a solution considered either since the other members of the small family live far from his home which is located in Ambohimangakely.

Submerged

The water gradually began to reach the lower areas of the city. The water is arriving at the doors with the heavy rain during the night of Monday. Along the road from Tsarasaotra to Ivato, houses are at risk of being submerged. In Ankazomanga, the water also begins to rise as in Ivandry and Besarety. The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) is raising awareness among local residents to no longer throw garbage into irrigation canals.

“For the moment, there is no announcement of flooding for Antananarivo yet, but we produce a lot of waste which could cause this flooding for the plains of Antananarivo,” announces General Elack Olivier Andriankaja, the general director. from the BNGRC yesterday.

Miora Raharisolo