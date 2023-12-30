Tortellini from Lidl, a crazy surprise when you find out who makes them. You pay less than anywhere else

#Tortellini #Lidl #crazy #surprise #find #pay

Have you ever wondered who actually produces Lidl tortellini? You buy them at a very low price but the quality is much higher than what you think.

A nice plate of tortellini in broth. Some regions use it as the first course of Christmas Eve dinner. Others, however, prefer spaghetti with clams for that evening, but tortellini in broth is a delicacy that they just can’t give up during the year.

Because we could define tortellini in broth as a real comfort food. You know those dishes that are prepared when we need a warm hug or in any case the presence of something that can make us feel better immediately.

These are tortellini in broth and it doesn’t matter if you use the ready-made broth, the important thing is not to tell your grandmothers, still struggling with a mouth-watering home made chicken broth. Obviously tortelli can be prepared in different ways, broth is just one of the many options.

Excellent with meat sauce, cream and ham are also perfect. This extremely simple stuffed pasta is suitable for numerous preparations. But which tortellini to buy?

Tortellini Lidl compromise quality/price

Browsing the supermarket shelves, there are numerous brands of tortellini from which you can choose. Some are gods real delicacies of the Italian territory. But there is also good news for all those who prefer the supermarket brand products they decide to rely on to big brands.

Lidl loyalists know well that i discount products are of excellent quality. Lidl is a real security with its vast choice and with a series of lines that also satisfy consumers who need specific products.

The secret of Lidl tortellini

The high quality of Lidl’s products is also due to the choice to entrust their production to external companies which are real guarantees when it comes to the production of some products rather than others. Particular attention towards tortellini from the Nonna Mia line.

Their production will have been entrusted toazienda Armando De Angelis, synonymous with high quality and careful choice of raw materials. A fresh product that turns out to be a real caress for the palate.

