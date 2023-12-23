Tortellini from Lidl, a very famous company makes them but they cost half the price of the official brand

#Tortellini #Lidl #famous #company #cost #price #official #brand

Tortellini – Sicilianews24.it – fonte: Depositphotos

The tortellini on sale at Lidl are made by a very famous company, but they cost much less than what we could define as the originals. Here’s what the establishment is.

Lidl is one of the most present supermarket chains in Italy. Of German origin, what we like about Lidl is the wide offering it makes available to its customers. Among the shelves of this supermarket you can find a large number of products of various kinds.

Within the sales points, scattered throughout Italy, it is possible to purchase fresh pasta, but also pasta, eggs, sugar, canned foods and products from specifically designed lines. The entire line is of high quality Vegan products, completely vegetable. To date, Lidl has decided to side with its consumers and its vegan products will cost the same as meat-based ones.

There is also no shortage of protein foods for all athletes and those who pay attention to their figure. Lactose-free and gluten-free products are highly appreciated. In short, foods that can truly please anyone.

Lidl’s strong point is certainly its ability to combine wide choice and excellent value for money. The quality of the products depends greatly on their production which increasingly comes from companies producing big brands.

The vast Lidl choice

So it is possible to confirm how Lidl stands out among the others so many supermarket chainsi, for its ability to combine high product quality with prices truly suited to all budgets. This certainly cannot be underestimated, considering the period of strong economic crisis that Italy is going through in this period. Lidl has decided to take part in the 3 months against inflation, reducing prices on a large number of commonly used products.

In addition to the food department that everyone likes so much, Lidl also offers a vast choice in this regard products for the home, DIY and gardening. A much more complex choice than you might imagine.

Lidl – sicilianews24.it – fonte: Depositphotos

Chi produce i tortellini Lidl

Lidl in order to satisfy even the most demanding palates, for the production of some of the products that can be found on its shelves, by large companies. Tortellini and fresh pasta in general are an example of this My grandmother line.

Lidl’s tortellini which are sold under the discount brand are produced by the company Armando De Angelis. A high quality product that combines freshness with the fullness and envelopingness of the entire flavour.

