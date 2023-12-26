Torture Awaits North Korean Citizens Deported from China

#Torture #Awaits #North #Korean #Citizens #Deported #China

A citizen of North Korea (North Korea) Kim Cheol Ok managed to call his family in a hurry, to inform them about his deportation from Beijing on October 9.

On that day, Cheol Ok and 500 other North Korean citizens living in China were forcibly repatriated. Her older sister in London, who managed to escape during the great famine of the 1990s, now fears for Cheol Ok’s life.

“I believe he was beaten,” Kim Kyu Li told DW at his apartment in London, where he lives in self-imposed exile.

In North Korea, prisoners often die from starvation and disease caused by malnutrition. “They eat mice and cockroaches, then get sick because of that,” added Kyu Li.

From the countryside to prison

When Cheol Ok arrived in China at the age of 14, she was married off to a man 30 years her senior by a smuggler. Later, they had a daughter, who is a Chinese citizen.

Unfortunately, Cheol Ok was never granted a residence permit in China. For 25 years, he lived in exile in a rural area in Jilin Province, northeastern China. He worked in the fields and then in a restaurant. According to Kyu Li, Cheol Ok’s husband treats her very well regardless of the situation Cheol Ok is facing.

However, all that changed when in April 2023, Cheol Ok was arrested by Chinese police, as she allegedly attempted to leave the country.

“He didn’t do anything. The only mistake was because he was born in North Korea,” said Kyu Li.

Old wounds

Cheol Ok’s deportation to North Korea has opened old wounds in her family that will never fully heal.

Apart from Kyu Li, Cheol Ok’s second older sister also now lives in London. Kim Yu Bin was also deported from China back to North Korea, before finally managing to escape. Memories of the harassment and abuse he experienced still haunt him to this day.

“Since my sister was arrested, I have been having nightmares,” Yun Bin told DW.

Yu Bin also said that his brother died in North Korean custody, details of his grisly death passed on to a fellow inmate who managed to escape.

“He was beaten to death, put in a rice sack, and thrown away,” Yu Bin said. “It breaks my heart.”

Her family’s biggest fear right now is that Cheol Ok could also suffer the same fate.

DW also spoke with other North Koreans who had been deported back to their home country from China, before eventually managing to escape to South Korea. They said they were treated inhumanely while detained.

“We were treated as if we were lower than animals,” said Lee Young Joo, 50, in a video interview from her home in South Korea.

Young Joo was also often beaten when interrogated. “If I hesitated for even a second to answer a question, they had sticks ready to torture me,” he said.

“I was beaten all over my body, including my head and face.”

‘Political criminal’

More than 1,000 eyewitness accounts have been gathered by Korea Future, an organization that documents human rights violations in North Korea’s penal system.

North Koreans who managed to flee the country and were later forced to repatriate face a more brutal interrogation process aimed at determining the motives for why they left.

Are they fleeing to escape poverty, or are they trying to reach South Korea? The North Korean regime considers the latter a particularly heinous crime because South Korea is considered its mortal enemy.

Pyongyang is also hunting for defected diplomats and hackers who once served in Beijing, according to information obtained by DW’s investigative unit.

“Detainees, regardless of whether they are classified as economic or political criminals, are subjected to positional torture,” said Yoo Suyeon of Korea Future.

“This means they are forced to sit cross-legged for more than 12 hours every day. Any movement or sound can result in individual or collective punishment.”

Beijing is turning a blind eye and a deaf ear

Despite increasing reports of torture in North Korea, China continues to deport North Korean citizens to their home countries.

“China actually has an obligation under the refugee convention and protocol, as well as the torture convention, not to send people back to countries where they would face torture,” said international law expert Ethan Hee-Seok Shin of the Transitional Justice Working Group, who submitted an application to the UN on behalf of Cheol Ok.

Earlier this year, the official UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Beijing, Pyongyang’s closest ally, to end the forced repatriation of North Koreans, saying it could “put them at risk of serious human rights violations such as arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.”

However, Beijing dismissed the accusations, saying that “there is currently no evidence of torture or so-called ‘massive human rights violations’ in North Korea.”

In contrast, China classifies North Koreans as irregular economic migrants and not refugees, effectively denying them the protection of the Geneva Refugee Convention.

DW has repeatedly requested comment from the Chinese and North Korean governments. However, the Chinese side did not provide any response, while the North Korean Embassy in Berlin, in a very brief written statement, dismissed the allegations regarding the deportation as “misleading propaganda” from “the United States and hostile powers.”

Hope and uncertainty

Families of prisoners in North Korea often choose to remain silent, for fear of putting their loved ones in danger. However, Kim Kyu Li has chosen to publicize this struggle for the sake of his missing sister. He even traveled to New York to voice his opinion at a recent meeting of the International Criminal Court.

From his apartment in London, Kyu Li still wants to say something to his lost sister, even though he knows that his sister cannot hear this.

“Cheol Ok, stay strong and don’t give up.”

Kim Cheol Ok is unlikely to be released from prison, says Ethan Hee-Seok Shin. “But at least their hope, and ours too, is that this kind of international attention will make it more difficult for North Korean authorities to abuse or torture him.”

