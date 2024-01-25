Torture chambers Mocro mafia discovered in impressive villa in Marbella | Abroad

LOOK. ‘Mocro-mafia’ leader arrested in Marbella

The Mocro mafia, specialized in hashish trafficking, hid several torture chambers in a luxury villa in Marbella. The rooms are soundproofed and equipped with all kinds of torture devices. According to police, the rooms were discovered during an anti-drug operation.

The Mocro mafia is suspected of, among other things, the murder of Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries in 2021. De Vries was murdered in the center of Amsterdam. He investigated the criminal organization, which collaborated with Colombian cartels to import drugs into Europe through the ports of Antwerp, Rotterdam, Hamburg and Algeciras.

The grisly discovery of the torture chambers comes in the wake of the discovery of the criminal communications system Sky ECC, which was also used by the Mocro mafia. On March 9, 2021, one billion encrypted messages from the criminal cryptophone network Sky ECC were cracked. The raid was followed by more than a thousand convictions in drug cases worldwide.

The main gateway for Moroccan hashish to the European continent and the Schengen area is Spain. The Mocro mafia would like to turn the Costa del Sol into a transhipment point for drugs. According to the police, the organization wants to join forces with Spanish hashish gangs to control the Strait of Gibraltar.

Also in Marbella, the Spanish police recently arrested Dutch drug criminal Karim B. on suspicion of laundering drug money. Five other suspects have also been arrested.

