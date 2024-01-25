Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire

#Total #break #Cristi #Borcea #wife #Mihaela #Borcea #confirmed #terrible #blow #received #Romanian #millionaire

Published: 25.01.2024, 8:52.

Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife!

Mihaela Borcea and Cristi Borcea when they were married / Mediafax Photo via Hepta

Mihaela Borcea managed the hotel for many years, and at the end of last year she was awarded with the Excellence Award in Hotel Management. The award was given to him for the way he managed the hotel in Olimp.

According to cancan.ro, Mihaela Borcea will no longer be the administrator of the hotel, even though his mandate was initially extended until 2027. Moreover, Cristi Borcea decided to rent the hotel to other investors.

„It was time to take a break, and take care of my health issues”, Mihaela Borcea limited himself to declaring for the quoted source.

The information was also confirmed by Cristi Borcea’s current wife, Valentina Pelinel. “I cannot give more details, the contract data is confidential. But yes, no one from the family will take care of the hotel anymore. It was rented out to another investor“, said Valentina Pelinel for the quoted source.

The press wrote in the summer of last year that Valentina Pelinel was disputing the head of the hotel in Olimp with the millionaire’s first wife, Mihaela Borcea. Pelinel would have disliked the fact that Mihaela Borcea’s mandate as hotel administrator was extended.

Cristi Borcea admitted why he asked Valentina Pelinel to leave him: “I don’t like being a model!”. What followed

Cristi Borcea talked about one of the most delicate periods in his life and admitted why he asked Valentina Pelinel to leave him. The former patron of Dinamo was one step away from getting married for the third time, after the divorces from Mihaela Borcea and Alina Vidican.

Cristi Borcea ended her marriage with Vidican in 2016, when she was already living a love story with Valentina Pelinel. Two years before, the Romanian millionaire had received a sentence of 6 years and 4 months in the “Transfer File”. It was a moment of balance, when he told Valentina that it would be better to end the relationship.

The famous model didn’t even want to hear it and accepted all the conditions that Borcea set for him from prison. The businessman spoke openly about everything he has asked his girlfriend since then.

“The moment you’re with me, it’s over”

„(When you got final conviction, did you ask him to leave you?) Yes, isn’t that normal? I have 6 months and 4 months (prison no with parole). You are 30 years old, you have an apartment in Manhattan, you are beautiful…. it was in America in Times Square. He was an international model. He earned over a million dollars a year, what would you do in Romania? She told me she was giving up everything.

I told him that I don’t work with the photo model, with these… the moment you’re with me, it’s over. Isn’t that normal? This is normal. If I ensure conditions, you don’t have any more money, you don’t go out in the evening anymore… I’m in prison, maximum with the girls at lunch. In the evening there are no more weddings, baptisms, parties. I said, think about it, that’s how I am. And she said she wasn’t interested in anything but being with me. It turned out to be the best decision of my life. Valentina is an extraordinarily sincere and loyal woman“, said the former owner of Dinamo in the “Tare de Tot” podcast.