Total sale: Levski also parted ways with Jeremy Petris

Three teams from France want to sign the struggling to renew with Levski Jeremy Petris. According to information from “RMC Sport”, it is a question of a team fighting for salvation from League 1, as well as two of the leaders in the second level of French football.

The footballer is aware of the desire of the teams to attract him and is considering the offers.

Levski must agree to a decent offer, as Petris’ contract with the club expires in the summer and it seems that the “blues” will let him go without money if he is not sold now.

Maxim Kovalev is no longer an option for Levski’s goal

The “Blues” gave up on the Ukrainian

Petris is valued by transfermarkt at €800,000, having joined Gerena on a free transfer from defunct Tsarsko Selo in July 2022.

The football player’s career started with the juniors of FC Paris to continue in the summer of 2017 in Italy, “Tema Sport” recalls. There he carries the team of several teams before moving to Tsarsko Selo in February 2022.

Ronaldo goes to Turkey to sign with Rostov

He also goes through the mandatory medical examinations

