Total Solar Eclipse in 2024, Will Indonesia Get Another One?

Monday, 08 Jan 2024 09:43 IWST

Illustration. (Photo: AFP PHOTO / ROB KERR)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

Total Solar Eclipse or GMT will occur in 2024 in various parts of the world. Will Indonesia be affected again? celestial phenomenon This?

A total solar eclipse is a phenomenon when the Sun’s rays are blocked by the Moon, the Moon’s shadow falls on Earth. The area of ​​the Earth that is under the shadow of the Moon’s core (umbra) will experience a total solar eclipse.

The last total solar eclipse occurred in 2021, on the Antarctic continent. Meanwhile, in 2024, GMT will greet a number of regions in North America, especially Canada, the United States and Mexico on April 8 2024.

“The Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8 2024 will cross North America, passing through Mexico, the United States and Canada. The Total Solar Eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Weather permitting, the first location on the North American continent will experience the eclipse “The total sun is on the Pacific coast of Mexico at around 11.07 am,” wrote NASA on its official website, quoted Monday (8/1).

NASA explains the path of the eclipse continues from Mexico, enters the United States in Texas, and crosses Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton.

Then, the eclipse will exit the North American continent on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 17.16 local time.

So, will Indonesia experience this phenomenon?

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said that a total solar eclipse does not occur every year. Head of Potential Geophysics and Time Signs, Hendra Suwarta Suprihatin, said that GMT depends on the position of the Moon, Earth and Sun.

“Across the world, it cannot be said to happen every year because it depends on the position of the Moon, Earth and Sun,” said Hendra some time ago.

Hendra said that GMT does not occur in the same location. At the same location, he said it would repeat itself in about 350 years.

GMT can be watched again in Indonesia on April 20 2042. The locations to watch GMT in Indonesia at that time are in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

