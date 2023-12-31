Tottenham vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Son Heung-min scores in Spurs win

#Tottenham #Bournemouth #LIVE #Premier #League #result #final #score #reaction #Son #Heungmin #scores #Spurs #win

(Action Images via )

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent. On New Year’s Eve, Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after tough final assignment of the year, beating the in-form AFC Bournemouth by a 3-1 scoreline.

The Cherries are flying under Andoni Iraola, but goals from Pape Sarr, Son Heung-min and Richarlison did the damage before Alex Scott pulled one back later on for the visitors. The three points move Ange Postecoglou’s team up to within a point of Man City and Arsenal, following the latter’s defeat to Fulham at the same time as this game took place.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and see the latest Spurs vs Bournemouth odds and tips here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth LIVE

Spurs XI: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Richarlison, Son

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, O. Dango, Cook, Christie, Kluivery, Sinisterra, Solanke, Tavernier

GOAL! Sarr puts Spurs ahead early on with arrowed finish (1-0)

SUB: Sarr leaves the pitch in tears through injury – days before he’s due to go to AFCON

GOAL! Son rattles in a second on the break (2-0)

GOAL! Richarlison side-foots in third to wrap up win (3-0)

GOAL! Scott pulls one back with fine late finish (3-1)

Show latest update

1704039165

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

Following Arsenal’s defeat at Fulham, fifth-place Tottenham close the gap on the top four to a single point with their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth. Sarr, who later went off injured, gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute, while Son and Richarlison struck in the final 20 minutes to seal the points. Substitute Scott grabbed a late consolation for the Cherries, whose seven-match unbeaten streak comes to an end. Both sides begin 2024 in FA Cup third-round action next weekend. Tottenham host Burnley on Friday with Bournemouth travelling to Queens Park Rangers the following day. Thank you for joining us today. Until next time, goodbye!

1704038870

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

FULL-TIME: TOTTENHAM 3-1 BOURNEMOUTH

1704038754

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

OFFSIDE, NO GOAL! The visitors think they have pulled another goal back as Scott nods in Tavernier’s cross from eight yards out. However, the offside flag is quickly raised and the goal is ruled out.

1704038667

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth launch one last surge that culminates in Brooks trying his luck from distance. But his ambitious attempt is just too high.

1704038633

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

There are just 60 seconds of stoppage time remaining at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The hosts are moments away from victory.

1704038413

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

With Spurs having used all their substitutions, they are down to 10 men with Veliz unable to continue. He is consoled by his team-mates as he limps towards the tunnel.

1704038333

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

With Veliz down and in need of treatment, tempers flare on the sidelines between both benches. However, the situation quickly dies down as common sense appears to prevail.

1704038260

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

Yellow Card Giovani Lo Celso

1704038254

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

We are into the first of eight additional minutes at the end of this game. Can Bournemouth launch a late rally?

1704038157

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

It is a very open ending to this game. Both sides seem keen to finish 2023 on a high. Bournemouth will hope for a decent amount of stoppage time.