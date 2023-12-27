Toulouse residents of the year 2023: Professor Julien Mazières, specialist in lung cancer, is one of the most influential researchers in the world

#Toulouse #residents #year #Professor #Julien #Mazières #specialist #lung #cancer #influential #researchers #world

the essentials For the second year in a row, Professor Julien Mazières, pulmonologist at the University Hospital Center (CHU) of Toulouse, appears in the ranking of the most cited researchers in the world. His work on personalized treatments in lung cancer is a reference.

When he chose to specialize in pulmonology, more than 20 years ago, Professor Julien Mazières had no idea that the research he would carry out would be so promising today. Over the last ten years, this Toulouse professor has become a recognized specialist in the personalized treatment of thoracic cancers. Thanks to his extensive work on targeted therapies and immunotherapy, Julien Mazières is named, for the second year in a row, among the most influential researchers in the world by the scientific information consultancy firm, Clarivate Analytics.

“Lung cancer is currently one of those pathologies in which there are the most new developments. When I started, it was almost an orphan disease in terms of research with toxic chemotherapies that did not work. Therapeutic progress has resulted in an improvement in the life expectancy of patients and better tolerance of treatments. Today, even if many patients still die from lung cancer, which remains a serious illness, I sometimes pronounce the words hope, remission, cure. Targeted therapies, which block the genetic anomaly in cancer cells, then immunotherapies, which restore the immune system, constituted an important shift in treatments. Our discussions with patients were transformed”, summarizes Professor Julien Mazières who remembers precisely the first patients he treated, 15 years ago, as part of clinical trials. “I see some of them again, it’s very touching to talk with them about their families, their daily lives, their projects.” Interactions continue in particular through the ALK Ros 1 association, of which he chairs the scientific council.

Dreams of humanitarian medicine

Before becoming a pulmonologist, oncologist (he coordinates the Cancer Federation of the Toulouse University Hospital), teacher at the medical faculty and researcher at the Toulouse Cancer Research Center), this 54-year-old Briviste, raised by teaching parents, became dreamed of a humanitarian doctor. “By a taste for travel, exchanges and the public health aspect,” confides Julien Mazières who worked for a year in Gabon in the early 1990s then, between 1997 and 1998, at the Gamkalley clinic in Niamey (Niger).

“It was ultimately not what I wanted in the long term. I wanted in-depth work, with research perspectives. Pneumology allowed me to act on a broader spectrum: prevention, screening, treatments , to palliative care, and by doing oncology. Perhaps I also had the intuition that things were going to improve and that we could only do better in thoracic cancers”, says -he.

In Larrey in an orange and white 2CV

At the Larrey hospital, where he goes by bike or in his orange and white 2CV, he heads the pulmonology department, “a dynamic, very human team, without a clear hierarchy. The size of our hospital, which is certainly not not the most handsome in the city, lends itself to that,” smiles the doctor.

The location, a few strides from Pech-David, also allows him to escape. “It’s never a trivial matter to come out of several cancer consultations. I’ve tried meditation, but it doesn’t work for me at all! I prefer to be in the action, I like mountain biking or running. In 2024, I plan to participate in the Valencia marathon, in Spain,” he confides. A lover of cinema, rugby and world music, Julien Mazières also likes to frequent the Bikini concert hall. “My balance is built above all thanks to my friends and my family who are very important to me”, he testifies again, quoting his wife (Prof. Anne Laprie is a radiotherapist oncologist at the IUCT-Oncopole, specializing in pediatrics) and their three daughters, Lise, 23 years old, Ariane, 20 years old and Sibylle, 16 years old.

From cancer caused by tobacco to cancer linked to pollution

Please don’t take science hostage. You have been repeatedly convicted of circumventing or twisting scientific data and for hiding scientific data on the dangerousness and addiction of your deadly products. Stop poisoning. https://t.co/55ctuy94Kh — Julien Mazieres (@JulienMazieres) November 17, 2023

For the future of his medical specialty, Julien Mazières is still betting on advances in molecular biology to treat cancers. Whenever he can, he does not hesitate to criticize the tobacco industry for the damage they cause to the health of the population and the addiction they create among young people. But he also knows that “pneumology will soon be on the front line in a context of pollution and climate change. The lung is the first target organ, we will switch from lung cancer caused by tobacco to lung cancer linked to pollution “.

Julien Mazières in a few dates

1969 : Birth in Soyaux. Grew up in Brive-la-Gaillarde.

1987 : 1st year of medicine in Toulouse

1994 : Pulmonology intern

2000 : Joined the molecular biology research laboratory of the Claudius Regaud Institute (now CRCT at Oncopole).

2001 : Oncology diploma

2005 : Professor of pulmonology

2022 et 2023 : Named among the most influential researchers in the world by the Clarivate ranking.