Tour de Ski: Carl storms into second place in Toblach

Victoria Carl stormed onto the podium at the Tour de Ski with a strong finish. But it wasn’t just the 28-year-old from Zella-Mehlis who was convincing from DSV’s perspective.

Das Podest: Victoria Carl, Kerttu Niskanen and Jessie Diggins (left to right). IMAGO/Bildbyran

Victoria Carl narrowly missed out on her second career success in the World Cup. The team sprint Olympic champion came second in the 10 km classic race in Toblach and was only 6.7 seconds behind the Finnish day winner Kerttu Niskanen. Third place in the South Tyrolean Pustertal went to World Cup leader Jessie Diggins (USA) (+10.7), who took the lead in the overall tour ranking with a seven-second lead over Carl.

“I didn’t really know what the form was like after Christmas. I had to fight a lot in the last few meters, but the trainers helped me a lot,” said Carl on ZDF. She sees the mental strength she has gained as the main reason for her upward trend this winter. “I was often sick or injured in previous years, now things are going well and that has given me a boost,” said Carl, who trains in Oberhof.

Schlickenrieder: “The girls are taking every step forward”

Katharina Hennig (Oberwiesenthal) was also completely satisfied with her fifth place after recovering from the corona infection. The 27-year-old was almost back in top form and was 29.0 seconds behind. Sprint expert Coletta Rydzek also delivered a good distance race with 16th place. Lisa Lohmann followed in 21st place, Pia Fink in 26th. Only Sofie Krehl (44th) and Laura Gimmler (46th) clearly missed the top 30.

National coach Peter Schlickenrieder was pleased that the focus is no longer solely on Hennig. “The girls are all taking steps forward. Vici’s success shows everyone where it can lead if they continue on their path.”

The result at a glance

At the last World Cup before the highlight of the season in Trondheim, Carl celebrated her first career victory in the classic 10s and thus achieved the first “real” World Cup success by a German runner in 20 years. Previously, she finished third on the podium for the first time in Östersund.

Hennig, who will be the 2022 Olympic champion in the team sprint together with Carl, won a race at the Tour de Ski last year, but this is officially only part of the “World Cup stage”. On Sunday, Hennig missed the sixth World Cup podium in her favorite discipline, 10 km classic, by 18.3 seconds.

On New Year’s Day there are 20 km free-style pursuit races in Toblach.